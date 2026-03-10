CBSE math paper QR code redirects to YouTube video of pop star Rick Astley’s hit song

A QR code on the Class 12 Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) mathematics question paper redirects to a YouTube video of English singer Rick Astley’s 1987 hit song “Never Gonna Give You Up”, triggering confusion and discussion on social media about the integrity of the security feature. The QR code redirects to a YouTube video of English singer Rick Astley’s 1987 hit song “Never Gonna Give You Up”. (YouTube)

The images of the question paper began circulating on X, Instagram, and Reddit after the Class 12 mathematics examination on Monday.

The CBSE began printing QR codes on question papers in 2019, a year after the Class 12 economics and the Class 10 mathematics papers were leaked on social media and messaging platforms. The leak forced the CBSE to re-conduct the Class 12 economics examination. The board decided against re-conducting the Class 10 mathematics exam, saying that the leak was limited and many students had already appeared.

Each QR code on a question paper typically acts as a digital identifier, embedding information such as the subject, exam date, question paper set, and printing batch. The identifiers help authorities track the distribution chain of question papers and trace the source in case of a leak.

Normally, the codes are intended for verification by authorised exam officials. When scanned with a regular mobile phone, they generally display either a coded string or a set of alphanumeric identifiers linked to CBSE’s internal database, which can then be decoded by authorised systems to verify the origin of the paper.

Soon after screenshots of the QR code on the Class 12 mathematics question paper circulated online, social media users flooded platforms with memes and jokes about students being “rickrolled” during a board examination.

Rickrolling is an Internet meme and prank involving the unexpected appearance of the “Never Gonna Give You Up” music video.

Some users questioned how a YouTube link could appear in a security feature designed for exam authentication, while others speculated that the image might have been edited or misinterpreted.

The CBSE did not immediately respond to HT’s queries on the viral claims.

A mathematics teacher from a private school in Ghaziabad said there is no use of a QR code for students. “It is for authorities involved in the board exam to ensure the integrity of the question paper. It seems there is some inadvertent error by CBSE, despite being a national board that also operates in several foreign countries. Several students complained about this to me. The CBSE should be more careful in designing question papers and ensuring proper QR codes to avoid embarrassment.”