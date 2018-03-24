CBSE to set up metal detectors at JEE-Mains exam centres, to screen students for electronics

Students appearing for the prestigious Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Mains next month will have to pass through metal detectors at the examination centres, a top official of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) said on Saturday.

The stringent system has been introduced for the first time at the JEE-Mains, the first stage for gaining entrance to some of the top engineering institutes in the country.

The examination will be held on April 8.

CBSE coordinator Balvinder Singh said it was being done to prevent examinees from carrying electronic devices which could be used for cheating.

Earlier, there has been instances of candidates using bluetooth-enabled devices which allows candidates to stay connected with people outside and seek answer for the questions.

Singh said banned items include mobile phone, electronic watch and calculators.

For entry, the examinees will also have to produce their admit cards, Aadhar cards, passport or any other identification document.

More than 1.3 million students write this examination every year.

Candidates have to clear both the JEE-Mains and subsequent JEE (Advanced) for admission in the engineering institutes.