CCTV cameras installed at South Calcutta Law College after student’s gangrape

CCTV cameras were installed on Saturday at South Calcutta Law College in Kolkata, where an alleged gangrape of a 24-year-old woman occurred on the evening of June 25. CCTV camera installation at the college building amid ongoing protests and visible police presence, with slogans being raised outside on Saturday.(ANI)

The incident led to the arrest of three accused: two students – Zaib Ahmed (19) and Pramit Mukherjee (20) – and a staffer of the government-run law college, Monojit Mishra (31). Mishra’s social media profile mentioned that he previously served as the chief of TMC’s youth wing at the same college. He has been named the prime accused.

All three have been remanded to police custody until July 1.

A video shared by news agency ANI showed CCTV installation underway at the college building amid ongoing protests and visible police presence, with slogans being raised outside.

What happened on June 25

According to police, the alleged incident occurred between 7.30 pm and 10.50 pm on Wednesday, June 25, when the woman visited South Calcutta Law College to submit forms for an upcoming exam. In her complaint, seen by Hindustan Times, she said that she was asked by the accused to stay back for a discussion. The woman was reportedly the secretary of the Trinamool Chhatra Parishad (TMCP)’s women’s wing in the college.

Later, Mishra allegedly proposed marriage, which she refused, saying she already had a boyfriend. Following her rejection, Mishra allegedly attempted to force himself on her. The woman experienced a panic attack and asked to be taken to a hospital, but Mishra allegedly denied her request. “He took me near the washroom and tried to force himself on me... I fought back,” she said in her complaint.

The complaint further alleges that Mishra’s associates, Zaib Ahmed and Pramit Mukherjee, locked the college’s main gate and forcibly took the woman to the guard’s room, asking the security guard to leave. It was there that Mishra allegedly made an attempt to rape her.

Police have recovered a separate CCTV footage showing the security guard wandering outside during the incident. He neither alerted the college authorities nor tried to assist the victim.

On Friday, forensic teams inspected the site and sealed the area. Police officials also told the court that the mobile phones of the accused had been seized.

Sparks political clash between BJP and TMC

The alleged gangrape incident at South Calcutta Law College has sparked a political confrontation between the ruling TMC and the opposition BJP in the state.

The BJP claimed that the prime accused, Manojit Mishra – currently a non-teaching staff member and a former student of the college – was a key office-bearer of TMC’s student wing. In response, the TMC denied the allegation, stating that Mishra never held any significant position within the organisation.

To investigate the incident, BJP national president and Union minister JP Nadda formed a four-member fact-finding team. The committee includes former Union ministers Satpal Singh and Meenakshi Lekhi, along with MPs Biplab Deb and Manan Mishra. They are expected to visit the crime scene and submit their findings to Nadda.

Amid the political blame game, TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee made a controversial remark, saying that police cannot always prevent such crimes, especially when they occur between classmates or inside educational institutions. BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra criticised the statement, alleging that TMC leaders have previously made insensitive comments on similar incidents.

This incident comes nearly a year after the rape and murder of a 31-year-old junior doctor at RG Kar Hospital on August 9, which had triggered widespread protests and a public outcry across West Bengal demanding justice.