CEC Rajiv Kumar chairs Association of World Election Bodies meet in South Africa

The chief election commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar on Tuesday chaired the extraordinary meeting of the Association of World Election Bodies’ (A-WEB) executive board in South Africa’s Cape Town.

He was attending the 5th general assembly of the international election management organisation which was held in the African continent for the first time.

“Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar chaired the Extraordinary meeting of the Executive Board of the Association of World Election Bodies (AWEB) at Capetown, South Africa today,” news agency ANI said.

Kumar also acted as the chairperson of A-WEB for a period of two years and handed over the baton Election Commission of South Africa at the event. The general assembly was attended by delegates from electoral authorities across the world.

Also Read: Why did Election Commission not announce dates for Gujarat assembly polls today?

The event will be followed by an international conference on October 20 on the theme – ‘Safeguarding Election Management Bodies in the Age of Global Democratic Recession’.

“The business of the international conference is important to sustaining electoral democracy and, as such, it is anticipated that this conference will generate ideas to mitigate the erosion of electoral democracy globally,” the South African government said in a statement.

A-WEB was established in October 2013 and is the world’s largest international organisation in the field of election management with an aim to foster efficiency and effectiveness in conducting free, transparent, participative and fair elections around the world.

Currently, the organisation comprises 119 election management bodies from a total of 109 countries.