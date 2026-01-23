What will you be asked during first phase of Census 2027? See full list of questions

The government on Thursday notified 33 questions that will be asked during the first phase of the Census, known as house listing and housing enumeration, starting April 1. The revised plan adds separate questions on internet access, mobile numbers and cereal consumption, and removes a question on banking services that was part of the 2011 exercise. The Census was originally due in 2021 but was delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. (Representational Image/PTI)

The first phase of Census 2027 will be carried out over a 30-day period chosen by each state and union territory between April 1 and September 30 this year. People will also have the option of self-enumeration during a 15-day window before the start of the 30-day house listing period.

ALSO READ: The lack of a timely Census has muddied the SIR debate | Number Theory The Census was originally due in 2021 but was delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The move to include caste details was approved by the cabinet committee on political affairs, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on April 30 last year.

Although data collection is expected to finish by March 1, 2027, officials said the process of compiling and releasing the results will take two to three years.

Questionnaire for Census 2027 Here is the full list of questions that will be asked to collect information in connection with the Census of India 2027, as per the official notification issued by the ministry of home affairs: