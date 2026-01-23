What will you be asked during first phase of Census 2027? See full list of questions
Although data collection is expected to finish by March 1, 2027, officials said the process of compiling and releasing the results will take two to three years.
The government on Thursday notified 33 questions that will be asked during the first phase of the Census, known as house listing and housing enumeration, starting April 1. The revised plan adds separate questions on internet access, mobile numbers and cereal consumption, and removes a question on banking services that was part of the 2011 exercise.
The first phase of Census 2027 will be carried out over a 30-day period chosen by each state and union territory between April 1 and September 30 this year. People will also have the option of self-enumeration during a 15-day window before the start of the 30-day house listing period.
ALSO READ: The lack of a timely Census has muddied the SIR debate | Number Theory
The Census was originally due in 2021 but was delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The move to include caste details was approved by the cabinet committee on political affairs, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on April 30 last year.
Although data collection is expected to finish by March 1, 2027, officials said the process of compiling and releasing the results will take two to three years.
Questionnaire for Census 2027
Here is the full list of questions that will be asked to collect information in connection with the Census of India 2027, as per the official notification issued by the ministry of home affairs:
- Building number (Municipal or local authority or census number).
- Census house number.
- Predominant material of floor of the census house.
- Predominant material of wall of the census house.
- Predominant material of roof of the census house.
- Ascertain use of census house.
- Condition of the census house.
- Household number.
- Total number of persons normally residing in the household.
- Name of the head of the household.
- Sex of the head of the household.
- Whether the head of the household belongs to Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe/Other.
- Ownership status of the census house.
- Number of dwelling rooms exclusively in possession of the household.
- Number of married couple(s) living in the household.
- Main source of drinking water.
- Availability of drinking water source.
- Main source of lighting.
- Access to latrine.
- Type of latrine.
- Waste water outlet.
- Availability of bathing facility.
- Availability of kitchen and LPG/PNG connection.
- Main fuel used for cooking.
- Radio/Transistor.
- Television.
- Access to internet.
- Laptop/Computer.
- Telephone/Mobile Phone/Smartphone.
- Bicycle/Scooter/Motorcycle/Moped.
- Car/Jeep/Van.
- Main cereal consumed in the household.
- Mobile Number (for census related communications only).
- ABOUT THE AUTHORHT News Desk
Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.Read More