33 questions notified for first phase of Census 2027: ‘Internet access, main cereal’

New Delhi : The government on Thursday notified the questionnaire for the first phase of Census 2027 — the house listing and housing portion that is due to begin in April --- setting out 33 questions that will be put to citizens. The much-delayed 16th census will be completed in two phases by March 1, 2027. (Representational Photo/HT)

The updated schedule introduces standalone inquiries on internet access, mobile numbers and cereal consumption while dropping a question on banking services included in the 2011 count.

In a gazette notification, registrar general of India Mrityunjay Kumar Narayan listed questions ranging from housing materials and amenities to the number of married couples and the sex of the household head.

“The central government hereby instructs that all the Census Officers may, within the limits of the local areas for which they have been respectively appointed, ask all such questions from all persons on the items enumerated below for collecting information through the houselisting and housing census schedule in connection with the Census of India 2027,” the notification stated.

The exercise will verify infrastructure, specifically asking about liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) and piped natural gas (PNG) connections.

The much-delayed 16th census will be completed in two phases by March 1, 2027. The first phase, the houselisting operation (HLO), begins on April 1. It will record the ownership status of the house, its use, condition, and predominant flooring and roofing materials. The second phase, population enumeration (PE), will commence on February 1, 2027, covering demographic, socio-economic and cultural details. The government confirmed that caste data will be captured electronically during this phase.

New metrics Among the additions to the 2027 schedule are specific queries on “access to internet” and the possession of electronic gadgets such as laptops, computers and smartphones. The inquiry into the “main cereal consumed” in the household is also a new addition.

The notification outlines that enumerators will collect information regarding the head of the household, including name, sex, and whether they belong to a scheduled caste, scheduled tribe or other category.

A self-enumeration option will be available for a 15-day window prior to the start of the 30-day house listing operations. The government stated that respondents are required to answer questions to the “best of his knowledge or belief”.

The census, originally scheduled for 2021, was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The decision to include caste enumeration was taken by the Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on April 30 last year.

While data collection is targeted to conclude by March 1, 2027, officials stated the collation and publication of results will take two to three years.