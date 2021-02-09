IND USA
Union home minister Amit Shah in the Lok Sabha during ongoing Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi. (PTI)
Union home minister Amit Shah in the Lok Sabha during ongoing Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi. (PTI)
india news

Central agencies and state monitoring situation in Uttarakhand: Amit Shah

Union home minister Amit Shah also said that the Uttarakhand government has apprised that there is no danger of flooding in the lower areas and water level is also receding.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Mallika Soni
UPDATED ON FEB 09, 2021 01:49 PM IST

Union home minister Amit Shah on Tuesday informed the Rajya Sabha that central and state agencies are monitoring the ongoing rescue operations in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district after a glacier burst in the region on Sunday left at least 31 people dead.

Shah also said that the Uttarakhand government has apprised that there is no danger of flooding in the lower areas and water level is also receding. He added that electricity has been restored in most areas and Border Roads Organisation (BRO) is carrying out repair work of the five bridges that were damaged in the glacial burst.

Uttarakhand chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Tuesday conducted an aerial survey of areas affected by the glacier burst and also visited the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) hospital in Joshimath in Chamoli where injured people have been admitted. Chief minister Rawat also announced a financial assistance of 4 lakh for families of those killed. "Experts can tell the reason behind the glacier outburst. But our government is right now focused on saving lives of people," said Rawat.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also approved an ex-gratia of 2 lakh each from Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for families of those killed.


Also watch| ITBP conducts rescue ops overnight, UP govt issues helpline numbers

At least 1,000 disaster response, military and paramilitary personnel worked to clear a 1.7-km tunnel in the badly hit National Thermal Power Corporation’s 530 MW Tapovan Vishnugrad project on Monday, where at least 35 people are still stranded in waist-deep muck. They had rescued 12 people stuck in a small tunnel at the NTPC dam site on Sunday. A team of experts from the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has also reached Uttarakhand to assess situation at the site.

Read more: 'All hope was lost': Uttarakhand workers recall hours spent trapped in tunnel

The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) is involved in the rescue operations along with National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF). The disaster is the worst to hit the state since the 2013 Kedarnath floods which killed 5,700 people.

Two C-130J Super Hercules transport planes with three companies of NDRF and 15 tonnes of other loads and equipment were also sent to Uttarakhand from Hindon airbase in Ghaziabad.

These seroprevalence rates have been found to be a little higher than that in general population which has been estimated as 21.5 per cent.(ANI FILE)
india news

Overall Covid-19 seropositivity among healthcare workers over 25 per cent

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 01:42 PM IST
Sero survey or Seroprevalence studies are based on analysis of antibodies collected through blood sample collection.
The notice was issued by the Madras high court on the day expelled AIADMK leader V K Sasikala returned from Bengaluru to Chennai.
india news

AMMK leader gets notice on MGR's foster children's plea after Sasikala's return

By Divya Chandrababu | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Chennai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 01:41 PM IST
  • MGR's foster children Geetha Mohan and Radha Gopalakrishnan said that police did not take action against the unauthorised construction and that Murugan and his accomplices had threatened them not to remove the structure
On Tuesday, the rescue operations began with a Mi-17 helicopter leaving Dehradun for Joshimath with NDRF personnel on board in the morning.(ANI)
india news

Uttarakhand flash flood: Toll rises to 31 after 5 bodies recovered, says report

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Meenakshi Ray, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 09, 2021 01:48 PM IST
A joint team of ITBP, army, NDRF and SDRF entered the Tapovan tunnel to check the water level inside it ahead of the point where the debris has been cleared.
JD(S) leader and former Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy. (HT file photo)
india news

JD(S) leader elected chairperson of Karnataka legislative council

By Sharan Poovanna
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 01:27 PM IST
Basavaraj Horatti got elected unanimously with the backing of the BJP and the Congress did not even field a candidate
The Covishield vaccine, manufactured by the Serum Institute of India, departed from CSMIA carrying two million doses to Brazil via Emirates Sky Cargo and two million doses to Morocco on Royal Air Maroc. (HT PHOTO)
india news

Govt orders 10 million more doses of AstraZeneca vaccine from Serum Institute

Reuters, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 01:11 PM IST
The world's biggest vaccine-making company had earlier supplied 11 million doses to the government's inoculation campaign.
Congress MP Ghulam Nabi Azad speaks in the Rajya Sabha during ongoing Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi on February 9, 2021. (PTI)
india news

In his farewell speech in Rajya Sabha, Ghulam Nabi Azad refers to Pakistan

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Harshit Sabarwal, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 09, 2021 01:49 PM IST
Azad had earlier received a wholehearted adieu from leaders across the political spectrum with Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying that the Congress leader had distinguished himself in Parliament and was not only concerned about the party but also cared about the country.
HT Image
india news

Misinformation may hit vaccination drive: Study

By Binayak Dasgupta, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 12:59 PM IST
Misinformation about vaccines could threaten the goal of herd immunity to Covid-19, according to the findings of a first-of-its-kind experiment in which thousands of people in the US and UK became less willing to take doses once they were exposed to myths about vaccine safety and potential harm
The summit between Modi and Ghani will be held at 12.30pm and an agreement on building Shahtoot Dam in the Kabul river basin is on the agenda.(Mint)
india news

News updates from HT: PM Modi, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani virtual meet today

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 12:55 PM IST
Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Congress leader Shashi Tharoor is seen at Parliament House in New Delhi in this file photo. (PTI)
india news

Supreme Court stays arrest of Shashi Tharoor, 6 journalists

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Meenakshi Ray, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 12:30 PM IST
The top court said the stay on the arrest will continue till the next date of hearing, after two weeks, and also issued notices to Delhi Police and Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka and Haryana.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Japan's former PM Shinzo Abe together conceived the Varanasi convention centre project.(AP File Photo)
india news

Japanese PM Suga and Abe to be invited for launch of Kashi convention centre

By Sudhir Kumar | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Varanasi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 12:30 PM IST
  • PM Narendra Modi and the then Japanese PM Abe conceived the centre during their visit to the holy city in December 2015
An Indian army dog squad. (HT archive)
india news

Army trains two dogs to sniff out Covid-19 on the basis of urine, sweat samples

By Anonna Dutt
UPDATED ON FEB 09, 2021 12:32 PM IST
After training, the dogs were deployed at a Transit Camp in Delhi for the screening of transients moving to the operational areas through the transit camp
In a separate petition, Sanjay Singh has also challenged the January 21 order of the Allahabad High Court which refused to quash the FIR in Lucknow.(PTI)
india news

SC grants protection to AAP leader Sanjay Singh in alleged hate speech cases

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 12:22 PM IST
However, the court said that UP Police is not precluded from seeking sanction to prosecute him from Rajya Sabha Chairperson in the cases.
Congress Rajya Sabha MP Ghulam Nabi Azad (File Photo/ANI)
india news

A salute, effusive praise in PM's emotional farewell to Ghulam Nabi Azad

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 12:15 PM IST
The respective Rajya Sabha terms of Azad and three other MPs, all from Jammu and Kashmir, are ending on February 15.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Afghanistan President Dr Mohammad Ashraf Ghani at Hyderabad House in New Delhi on October 24, 2017. (HT archive)
india news

Modi-Ghani virtual meet today: India, Afghanistan to sign pact on new dam

By Rezaul H Laskar
UPDATED ON FEB 09, 2021 01:04 PM IST
India is also taking up 150 community projects worth $80 million in Afghanistan, part of measures to take development to small communities through schemes that have a direct impact on the lives of the people
