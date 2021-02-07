IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Dehradun News / Uttarakhand disaster: Locals feared Kedarnath-like tragedy
Chamoli: Avalanche after a glacier broke off in Joshimath in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district causing a massive flood in the Dhauli Ganga river on Sunday.(PTI)
Chamoli: Avalanche after a glacier broke off in Joshimath in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district causing a massive flood in the Dhauli Ganga river on Sunday.(PTI)
dehradun news

Uttarakhand disaster: Locals feared Kedarnath-like tragedy

  • The massive disaster had claimed seven lives till Sunday evening. Twelve had been rescued and about 190 were still missing.
READ FULL STORY
By Kalyan Das, Dehradun, Haldwani
UPDATED ON FEB 07, 2021 10:37 PM IST

By Ankur Sharma

Forty-two-year-old Rakesh Dhimri, a resident of Raini village, was sipping his tea of Sunday morning when he suddenly got up on his chair to enquire about a loud sound of water gushing down.

On coming out of his house, he saw a huge amount of muck flowing towards the under-construction Rishi Ganga hydel power project, enough to remind him of the memories of 2013 Kedarnath tragedy which killed thousands of people.

Like Dhimri, many other residents of the small village of Raini near the dam got out of their houses staring down at the river in shock and fear, breaching the dam where at least 40 workers are missing.

"The first thing that came to my mind after seeing the swollen river was the Kedarnath tragedy which swallowed thousands of lives. My family and I were just praying to God to protect us from similar possible tragedy. Fortunately, we were saved but the workers on the dam site were not so lucky," said Dhimri.

Also read: Night ops to continue in Uttarakhand, says ITBP; alert in UP

Mahendra Prakash Semwal, a resident of Chamoli town, about 24 kilometres from Rishi Ganga project said, "We were informed by the authorities about the dam breach and just are praying to God while many of us are shifting to safe places from the riverside."

"We were just holding our breaths with all our eyes on the Alaknanda river in which the water level was increased due to the glacier burst. We continued in the same state till the water level receded in the river and gave us a sigh of relief," said Semwal. "We would, however, not sleep tonight out of panic and fearing a much bigger disaster at night like Kedarnath," he added.

There was panic all around as the news of the disaster spread in the thinly populated mountainous region, close to China-Nepal border. Many people living close to the river could be seen running out of their homes with whatever belongings they could take. Fortunately, there was not much water in the river to reach their homes.

The massive disaster had claimed seven lives till Sunday evening. Twelve had been rescued and about 190 were still missing after damage to two dams, Rishi Ganga and Dhauli Ganga. Many residents of Chamoli questioned the government on setting up the two projects there despite resistance by locals and environmentalists.


"The disaster had caused huge loss of life and property in the area. The government should have assessed all the aspects, including scientific, before setting up the projects in the area which probably destroyed the Rishi Ganga valley completely," said Pradeep Farswan, a resident of Chamoli.

He added, "The government should help to provide the basic needs to the affected people including the labourers working in the Dhauli Ganga project as some of them, who were not present at the time of the incident, are wandering restlessly like the lockdown times."

State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) personnel were among the first to respond to the tragedy by initiating a rescue operation.

"Initially, the people of the area were in panic. They feared that Kedarnath-like tragedy may happen again," said an SDRF personnel who was rushed for relief work at Rishi Ganga hydel project.

NK Joshi, Chamoli district disaster management officer said, "As the disaster was considerably big, the residents of the area were in panic. However, we tried to handle that by making announcements in the area, urging people to stay away from the river and get to safety."

"We also took to social media platforms actively urging them not to pay heed to any rumours about the incidents including some old unrelated videos. Despite that, many were still in panic which subsided only after the water level in the river went down to normal," said Joshi.

Informing about the casualties and other loss in the disaster, he said, "So far, the rescue agencies have recovered seven bodies and saved 12 workers from a tunnel in Dhauli Ganga project. Efforts are on to rescue others who are stuck in another 250 metres-long tunnel which is completely filled with muck."

"God has saved me," said a worker as he came out from a make-shift trench dug inside the river muck. "I cannot believe I am alive. Inside the tunnel, we were working at some distance and got no time to respond to the water. I was saved as I hooked myself into a corner," an unidentified worker who was rescued by SDRF personnel at Tapovan hydel project said.

On the number of total missing people, Joshi said that the exact figure could not be ascertained. Other officials, however, claimed that about 190 workers are missing who were working in the two dams at the time of the incident.

"Luckily it was a Sunday due to which many workers didn't come. Had it been a working day, the feared loss of life would have been much bigger," said Joshi.

Earlier in the day, as soon as the incident was reported, state leadership, including chief minister and state chief secretary, got into action mode to monitor the situation with CM Trivendra Singh Rawat later flying off to Tapovan to assess the situation and monitor rescue operation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah also spoke to him on the situation while assuring every possible help in the rescue work.

The rescue operation is still on with personnel from the SDRF, the NDRF, the ITBP and the Army involved along with choppers. It will continue on Monday as well.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
chamoli uttarakhand news
app
Close
Rescue operations underway near Dhauliganga hydropower project after a glacier broke off in Joshimath causing a massive flood in the Dhauli Ganga river in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand.(PTI)
Rescue operations underway near Dhauliganga hydropower project after a glacier broke off in Joshimath causing a massive flood in the Dhauli Ganga river in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand.(PTI)
dehradun news

Uttarakhand flood: Raini villagers had raised alarm before HC around 2 years ago

By Neeraj Santoshi | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
UPDATED ON FEB 07, 2021 11:28 PM IST
  • The entire hydel project, just a few meters from their homes, was washed away in the sudden flash flood triggered by a glacial lake burst.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chamoli: Avalanche after a glacier broke off in Joshimath in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district causing a massive flood in the Dhauli Ganga river on Sunday.(PTI)
Chamoli: Avalanche after a glacier broke off in Joshimath in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district causing a massive flood in the Dhauli Ganga river on Sunday.(PTI)
dehradun news

Uttarakhand disaster: Locals feared Kedarnath-like tragedy

By Kalyan Das, Dehradun, Haldwani
UPDATED ON FEB 07, 2021 10:37 PM IST
  • The massive disaster had claimed seven lives till Sunday evening. Twelve had been rescued and about 190 were still missing.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Uttarakhand chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat inspects flood-hit areas after a glacier broke off in Joshimath in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district causing a massive flood in the Dhauli Ganga river.(PTI)
Uttarakhand chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat inspects flood-hit areas after a glacier broke off in Joshimath in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district causing a massive flood in the Dhauli Ganga river.(PTI)
dehradun news

'Cause of Chamoli glacier tragedy to be studied by experts': Uttarakhand CM

By HT Correspondent, Dehradun
UPDATED ON FEB 07, 2021 10:56 PM IST
  • Rawat said he conducted an aerial survey of the area and later visited Raini village by road to take stock of the situation.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rishiganga Power Project has been damaged due breach of a glacier in the Tapovan area.(Ramesh Pathania/Mint)
Rishiganga Power Project has been damaged due breach of a glacier in the Tapovan area.(Ramesh Pathania/Mint)
dehradun news

Flow from Uttarakhand's Tehri dam stopped in view of flood situation

ANI, Dehradun
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 08:29 PM IST
The water flow in the Alaknanda River has become normal past Nandprayag and the water level of the river is now 1 meter above normal but the flow is decreasing.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat inspects flood hit areas, after a glacier broke off in Joshimath in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district causing a massive flood in the Dhauli Ganga river. (PTI Photo)
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat inspects flood hit areas, after a glacier broke off in Joshimath in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district causing a massive flood in the Dhauli Ganga river. (PTI Photo)
dehradun news

Uttarakhand flood: State govt to provide 4 lakh financial assistance

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 07, 2021 08:03 PM IST
  • The chief minister was addressing a press conference after returning from a review of the affected area.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Flash flood after a glacier broke off in Joshimath in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district causing a massive flood in the Dhauli Ganga river, Sunday(PTI Photo)
Flash flood after a glacier broke off in Joshimath in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district causing a massive flood in the Dhauli Ganga river, Sunday(PTI Photo)
dehradun news

Chamoli glacial burst: Army, NDRF, ITBP begin rescue operations on a war-footing

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 04:32 PM IST
  • Indian Army officials are also performing aerial reconnaissance over the Reni village in Tapovan area of Chamoli.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The MOU was signed by Samarendra Kumar, director NCSM, and managing director UCOST Rajendra Dobhal in the presence Uttarakhand chief minister. (HT Photo)
The MOU was signed by Samarendra Kumar, director NCSM, and managing director UCOST Rajendra Dobhal in the presence Uttarakhand chief minister. (HT Photo)
dehradun news

Centre, Uttarakhand govt sign MoU on 173 cr science city project in Dehradun

By HT Correspondent, Dehradun
UPDATED ON FEB 05, 2021 05:26 PM IST
  • The Centre will provide 88 crore while the state government will contribute 85 crore.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A local activist said people of the area have been demanding appropriate action to get rid of stray cattle. (Representational image/HT)
A local activist said people of the area have been demanding appropriate action to get rid of stray cattle. (Representational image/HT)
dehradun news

Uttarakhand: 11 cattle rescued from ditch, 7 others die

By Mohan Rajput
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 05:25 PM IST
The police said some shepherds spotted the cattle stuck in a ditch of Kalapani Gadhera in Kapkot area of Bageshwar district
READ FULL STORY
Close
DGP Ashok Kumar addressing the media on Tuesday at police headquarters in Dehradun.(HT Photo)
DGP Ashok Kumar addressing the media on Tuesday at police headquarters in Dehradun.(HT Photo)
dehradun news

‘Anti-national’ posts could deny police clearance for passport in Uttarakhand

By Kalyan Das | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Dehradun
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 07:46 AM IST
  • Uttarakhand police has revealed that the history of a person's social media posts will now have a bearing on the police clearance required for obtaining a passport.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mahakumbh prep is also ushering in development, infrastructural projects, amenities and facilities to Haridwar. (HT Photo)
Mahakumbh prep is also ushering in development, infrastructural projects, amenities and facilities to Haridwar. (HT Photo)
dehradun news

Amid Covid-19, Uttarakhand mulling to notify Mahakumbh dates from April 10-27

By HT Correspondent, Dehradun
UPDATED ON FEB 02, 2021 08:04 PM IST
  • If approved, the Mahakumbh Mela would be officially organised for only 18 days against the present proposed period of about two months.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Image for representation.(HT PHOTO)
Image for representation.(HT PHOTO)
dehradun news

Uttarakhand police arrest man for allegedly raping 7-year-old cousin

By HT Correspondent, Rudrapur
UPDATED ON FEB 01, 2021 12:00 AM IST
  • The accused was arrested from his house on Sunday and was later produced in a local court and sent to jail.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Former Uttarakhand chief minister Harish Rawat.(HT Photo)
Former Uttarakhand chief minister Harish Rawat.(HT Photo)
dehradun news

Senior Cong leaders push for Harish Rawat's name for CM, infighting intensifies

By Kalyan Das, Dehradun
UPDATED ON JAN 31, 2021 06:51 PM IST
  • Rawat, a few weeks ago, asked the central Congress leadership to declare the CM face for the upcoming Uttarakhand assembly polls.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Cabinet minister Madan Kaushik addressing media on the cabinet meeting in Dehradun on Saturday. HT Photo(HT Photo)
Cabinet minister Madan Kaushik addressing media on the cabinet meeting in Dehradun on Saturday. HT Photo(HT Photo)
dehradun news

Uttarakhand increases MGNREGA work to 150 days from 100, bans single-use plastic

By Kalyan Das | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Dehradun
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 02:46 PM IST
  • The Uttarakhand cabinet also approved a complete ban on single-use plastics in the state with fines ranging from 100 to 2 lakh for violating the ban.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The woman admitted at AIIMS Rishikesh had experienced low blood pressure and complained of blurry vision after vaccination. (HT Photo/Representational)
The woman admitted at AIIMS Rishikesh had experienced low blood pressure and complained of blurry vision after vaccination. (HT Photo/Representational)
dehradun news

Uttarakhand reported 80 adverse events post Covid vaccination, most are minor

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Dehradun
UPDATED ON JAN 31, 2021 08:19 AM IST
  • Mmaximum 21 adverse events have been reported from Pauri Garhwal district, according to the state health department’s records.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Deshraj Karnwal, BJP MLA from Uttarakhand's Jhabreda constituency of Haridwar.
Deshraj Karnwal, BJP MLA from Uttarakhand's Jhabreda constituency of Haridwar.
dehradun news

Uttarakhand BJP MLA faces ire for likening farmers' demands to 'eagle's urine'

By Kalyan Das, Dehradun
UPDATED ON JAN 30, 2021 08:10 PM IST
  • 'The government is asking them about their demands but they are like we want eagle's urine, which is a non-existent thing," the MLA said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP