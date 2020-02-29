Central Rly’s suburban services in Mumbai hit after locomotive breaks down

india

Central Railway’s suburban services in Mumbai were disrupted Saturday morning after a locomotive of a passenger train stalled near the Dadar station during rush hour.

All fast trains were diverted to slow tracks near Dadar following the incident at around 8 am. The locomotive was removed from the track at 8.50 am after which fast train services resumed.

“Another locomotive was called to remove the stricken one from the tracks. The engine was removed and train services started at 8.50 am,” said a senior Central Railway official.

The locomotive’s breakdown triggered delays in train services, in many cases of more than thirty minutes.

“I was on my way to work and my train halted near Ghatkopar for thirty minutes. Many passengers started walking on the railway tracks. I reached my workplace in Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus(CSMT) one hour late.” said Kajal Sharma, a Thane resident.

Even as the train services resumed at 8.50 am, local trains on both the slow and the fast railway line were operating with a delay of more than twenty minutes.

Local trains are Mumbai’s lifeline and any glitch on a route throws life out of gear along the stretch.