Central Vista: Hyderabad's DEC Infrastructure emerges as lowest bidder for construction of Executive Enclave

DEC Infrastructure, a Hyderabad-based construction company, has emerged as the lowest bidder for the construction of the Executive Enclave that will house the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), the cabinet secretariat, the India House and the national security council secretariat, news agency PTI reported, citing an official document.

The report suggests DEC Infrastructure and Projects (India) Private Limited had quoted an amount of around ₹1,189 crore, 10.44 per cent less than the ₹1,328-crore cost estimated by the Central Public Works Department (CPWD), which has been executing the ambitious Central Vista Redevelopment project. The estimated cost also includes maintenance and housekeeping for five years.

Other bidders

> Tata Projects Limited, which is constructing a new Parliament building, quoted ₹1,407 crore, which is 5.97 per cent more than the estimated project cost.

> Larsen and Toubro Limited had quoted a bid amount of around ₹1,424 crore, according to the document.

About Executive Enclave

Apart from the PMO, the Executive Enclave will house the Cabinet Secretariat, the India House and the National Security Council Secretariat (NSCS).

The India House will be used as a conference facility like the Hyderabad House where high-level talks, especially with top visiting leaders of various countries, are currently held.

The new PMO will have three floors with a floor height of 4.75 metres, in addition to the basement and the ground floor,

The new cabinet secretariat and the NSCS will have the same building structure.

The Executive Enclave will come up on the south side of the South Block in plot number 36/38 in the high-security Lutyens' Delhi.

In October last year, Larsen and Toubro Limited was awarded the contract for the construction and maintenance of the first three buildings of the common Central Secretariat.

Shapoorji Pallonji and Company Limited is executing the redevelopment work of the Central Vista Avenue stretching from Vijay Chowk to India Gate.

(With inputs from agencies)

