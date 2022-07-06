Detailed plan on Central Vista Metro loop corridor to be finalized this month
New Delhi:
A detailed plan to build a 3km Metro loop corridor that will connect government offices being built along the Rajpath as part of the Central Vista redevelopment project will be finalized by the end of this month, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) officials said.
Besides preparing the detailed project report (DPR), the DMRC will appoint a design consultant for the station interiors. “Work is in progress for preparation of DPR for the project and this is expected to be completed within this month,” said Anuj, principal executive director, corporate communications, DMRC. “At the same time, a tender has been floated for the appointment of a detailed design consultant for the project.”
The loop corridor, which will begin and end at the Central Secretariat Metro station and have four stations, is expected to be completed by XXX time. Unlike the typical Metro stations, exits from the four stations are likely to provide direct access to the office buildings by using escalators, staircases and walkways.
Work on the corridor will proceed simultaneously with the Central Vista project, officials said.
The names of the four stations are yet to be finalized. The corridor is likely to see a peak footfall of 20,000 passengers per day.
The Central Secretariat metro station is an interchange station that connects the Yellow and Violet lines. The new extended section will be built underground and parallel to Rajpath.
