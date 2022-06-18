Revamped Central Vista Avenue may open in July

The redeveloped Central Vista Avenue is likely to be opened to the public next month, nearly 17 months after it was closed, a senior Central Public Works Department (CPWD) official said.

“The plan is to open the area to the public in July. Visitors will be allowed to walk across the redeveloped stretch and access the lawns via the newly constructed pathways. The construction work is in the final stages and will be completed by the end of June,” a senior CPWD official said.

A date for the reopening has not been finalised so far.

The redeveloped 3km-long stretch from Vijay Chowk to India Gate was to be completed in December last year, but construction was delayed.

When contacted, Union housing and urban affairs ministry official didn’t comment on the matter.

The redevelopment of the ₹608-crore Central Vista Avenue, part of the Centre’s ₹13,500 crore Central Vista redevelopment project, started in February last year. Rajpath and the area between Vijay Chowk and India Gate are being redeveloped as part of the project.

The work involves the construction of four pedestrian underpasses, eight amenity blocks, relaying of Rajpath and construction of pathways, revamping of the lawns, improving the canals and constructing 16 permanent bridges over them, and the construction of underground utility ducts for electric and other cables, etc.

While Rajpath and the lawns were ready before Republic Day, the construction work of amenity blocks and the underpasses is almost complete.

According to CPWD officials, major construction work is done and work on the underpasses and amenity blocks is in progress. “The structure of the four pedestrian underpasses and eight amenity blocks along Rajpath is ready, but the cladding and finishing works are going on. It will be complete by the end of June,” said another senior official.

The CPWD resumed construction work in February after the Republic Day parade, which took place on Rajpath. For the parade, temporary structures were erected in the lawns and heavy machines were used to complete the work. Due to this, the water sprinkling system was partially damaged.

The new Parliament building, part of the redevelopment project, will be ready by October this year.