Centre advises states to reduce usage of cooking oil by 10% in school meals

New Delhi: The Centre has advised states and Union territories (UTs) to cut cooking oil usage by 10% in school meals under the Pradhan Mantri Poshan Shakti Nirman (PM POSHAN) scheme. The move aims to promote healthier eating habits among students amid growing concerns over childhood obesity. PM POSHAN (formerly known as mid-day meal scheme) is a flagship rights-based scheme aimed at providing nutritious meals to students enrolled in Bal-Vatika and Classes I-VIII in government and government-aided schools. (Representational image)

The advisory issued by Sanjay Kumar, secretary, department of school education and literacy (DoSEL), ministry of education urges education departments, school authorities and other stakeholders to raise awareness among students about the benefits of reducing oil consumption. It recommends various initiatives, including informative sessions with nutrition experts on low-oil diets, quiz competitions on healthy eating habits, and encouraging regular exercise and yoga to promote a healthier lifestyle and manage weight effectively.

The advisory has come weeks after Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the growing concern of childhood obesity in Pariksha Pe Charcha (PPC) 2025 on February 10 and in Mann Ki Baat on February 23. In PPC 2025, he urged the children to chew their food at least 32 times before swallowing, eat seasonal fruits, and avoid Junk foods. In Mann Ki Baat, he highlighted a study which stated that cases of obesity have increased fourfold even among children. He suggested “reducing the consumption of edible oil by 10%” to deal with obesity.

Issuing the advisory, Kumar said that childhood obesity is “an increasing concern” in today’s world. “There is an urgent need to educate students on the adverse effects of excessive consumption of oil and its connection to obesity. The PM POSHAN scheme presents an excellent opportunity to instill healthy eating habits, encouraging students to prepare and consume fresh, nutritious meals with minimal oil,” he said.

PM POSHAN (formerly known as mid-day meal scheme) is a flagship rights-based, Centrally Sponsored Scheme (CSS) with centre and state sharing the cost of cooking and related expenses in a 60:40 ratio. It is aimed at providing nutritious meals to students enrolled in Bal-Vatika and Classes I-VIII in government and government-aided schools. In the 2025-26 union budget, the scheme received an allocation of ₹12,500 crore, reflecting a slight increase from the previous year’s ₹12,467.39 crore.

The ministry has recommended 17 activities to states and UTs to raise awareness among students on the benefits of reduced oil consumption including – conduct special classes on the importance of minimising oil usage in meals; hold sessions with nutrition experts on ‘low-oil diets’; Organize school-level quiz competitions on healthy eating habits; reinforce the significance of regular “exercise and yoga” to maintain a healthy lifestyle and burn excess calories; teach students how to prepare delicious, low-oil meals; display engaging posters, banners and infographics in canteens of government offices to highlight the benefits of reduced oil consumption; advocate for minimal consumption of processed foods and snacks and emphasize a diet rich in fruits, vegetables and whole grains for balanced nutrition.

“The Teachers may be trained to identify obesity in students and guide parents on portion control and increasing physical activity of the student... Organize special “School Management Committee” meetings involving students, parents and community members to reinforce the importance of healthy eating habits,” the advisory states.

The ministry has advised for the appointment of student health ambassadors in schools to educate peers and advocate for better food choices.

The ministry has also asked states and UTs to organise awareness campaigns at district, block and school levels through seminars, workshops and guest lectures by doctors, health experts and nutritionists to educate students about the risks of excessive oil consumption.