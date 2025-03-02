Centre approves 2.9K-cr for Project Lion, referral facility

The Union government has approved ₹2,927.71 crore for Project Lion, which includes establishing a National Referral Centre for wildlife (NRC-W) in Gujarat’s Junagadh district, officials aware of the development said. Modi is expected to visit Gir on March 3, World Wildlife Day, to chair the National Board for Wildlife meeting. (PTI)

The Gujarat forest department has allocated 20.24 hectares in New Pipaliya for the facility, with boundary wall construction already underway. The Union ministry of environment, forest and climate change, with the Central Zoo Authority as nodal agency, aims to create this centre to improve the ability to track diseases among wildlife, especially in the context of pathogens that can jump to humans – a process known as zoonosis, one of these officials said.

“Wildlife health is an important and often overlooked component of conservation efforts,” the official added, asking not to be named. “Sixty per cent of emerging infectious diseases reported globally are zoonoses, with 60% of all human infectious diseases transmitted from animals.”

Recent wildlife health crises underscore the urgency for such a centre. “In 2019, avian botulism caused the deaths of approximately 18,000 migratory birds. The 2018 Asiatic lion epidemic in Gir Forest resulted in 24 lion deaths. In 2015, an outbreak of Kyasanur Forest disease led to around 400 monkey deaths,” another official explained.

The NRC-W will focus on four principles: surveillance, response, prevention, and preparedness. Its work will include disease research, a national wildlife disease surveillance programme, emergency management, training for wildlife professionals, and shaping wildlife health policy.

The campus will preserve existing natural features, including contours, streams, and ponds. The plan includes four departmental buildings for administration, wildlife health management, informatics and analytics, and training.

Project Lion also establishes a high-tech monitoring centre and veterinary hospital in Sasan to monitor wildlife in Gir.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched Project Lion on August 15, 2020, emphasising community involvement, technology-driven conservation, and human-lion conflict mitigation. Modi is expected to visit Gir on March 3, World Wildlife Day, to chair the National Board for Wildlife meeting.

The 10-year project aims to ensure the well-being of Asiatic lions, whose population stands at 674 lions across 53 talukas in 9 districts, covering nearly 30,000 sq km in Gujarat, according to 2020 figures.

Barda Wildlife Sanctuary has emerged as a “second home” for lions under this project, now hosting 17 lions, including 6 adults and 11 cubs, a forest department official said.

To strengthen conservation efforts, authorities recruited 237 beat guards in 2024, deployed 92 rescue vehicles for wildlife emergencies, built 11,000 machans to reduce human-wildlife conflict, and constructed parapet walls around 55,108 open wells to prevent wildlife falls.