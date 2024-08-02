Centre approves 8 high-speed road corridor projects worth over 50,000 crore

The Narendra Modi government on Friday approved eight important National High-Speed Road Corridor Projects of length 936 km at a total cost of Rs. 50,655 Crore to improve logistics efficiency, reduce congestion and enhance connectivity across the country.



"Cabinet today approved 8 important National High-Speed Road Corridor Projects of length 936 km at a total cost of over ₹50,000 crore to improve logistics efficiency, reduce congestion and enhance connectivity across the country," Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said.



The projects include six-lane Agra-Gwalior National High Speed Corridor, four-lane Kharagpur-Moregram National High Speed Corridor, six-lane Tharad - Deesa - Mehsana - Ahmedabad National High-Speed Corridor, four-lane Ayodhya Ring Road, the five-lane section between Pathalgaon and Gumla of Raipur-Ranchi National Highspeed Corridor, six-lane Kanpur Ring Road, four-lane Northern Guwahati Bypass and Widening/Improvement of Existing Guwahati Bypass and eight-lane elevated Nashik Phata - Khed Corridor near Pune.



“140 crore Indians gave PM Modi a historic mandate. Thanks to them, a government returned to power for a third consecutive term after 60 years... Following the formation of the government, ₹76,000 crore will be invested for Vadhavan Port,” Vaishnaw said.



In its statement, the government said,"Infrastructure development is the foundation for a country's economic prosperity and is critical for improving the quality of life of its citizens. Every rupee spent on infrastructure development has a multiplier effect of about 2.5-3.0 times on GDP."



The government in its statement said that total capital investment in National Highways including private investment has increased by 6 times from Rs. 50,000 crore in 2013-14 to about Rs. 3.1 Lakh crore in 2023-24.

“Further, Government has adopted a corridor-based highway infrastructure development approach with focus on ensuring consistent standards, user convenience and logistics efficiency, as compared to the earlier project-based development approach, focused on addressing stretches of local congestion,” the government note said.