Centre approves 8 high-speed road corridor projects worth over 50,000 crore

ByHT News Desk
Aug 02, 2024 08:58 PM IST

The Narendra Modi government on Friday approved eight important National High-Speed Road Corridor Projects of length 936 km

The Narendra Modi government on Friday approved eight important National High-Speed Road Corridor Projects of length 936 km at a total cost of Rs. 50,655 Crore to improve logistics efficiency, reduce congestion and enhance connectivity across the country.

“Cabinet today approved 8 important National High-Speed Road Corridor Projects of length 936 km at a total cost of over 50,000 crore to improve logistics efficiency, reduce congestion and enhance connectivity across the country,” Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said.

The projects include six-lane Agra-Gwalior National High Speed Corridor, four-lane Kharagpur-Moregram National High Speed Corridor, six-lane Tharad - Deesa - Mehsana - Ahmedabad National High-Speed Corridor, four-lane Ayodhya Ring Road, the five-lane section between Pathalgaon and Gumla of Raipur-Ranchi National Highspeed Corridor, six-lane Kanpur Ring Road, four-lane Northern Guwahati Bypass and Widening/Improvement of Existing Guwahati Bypass and eight-lane elevated Nashik Phata - Khed Corridor near Pune.

“140 crore Indians gave PM Modi a historic mandate. Thanks to them, a government returned to power for a third consecutive term after 60 years... Following the formation of the government, 76,000 crore will be invested for Vadhavan Port,” Vaishnaw said.

In its statement, the government said,"Infrastructure development is the foundation for a country's economic prosperity and is critical for improving the quality of life of its citizens. Every rupee spent on infrastructure development has a multiplier effect of about 2.5-3.0 times on GDP."

The government in its statement said that total capital investment in National Highways including private investment has increased by 6 times from Rs. 50,000 crore in 2013-14 to about Rs. 3.1 Lakh crore in 2023-24.

“Further, Government has adopted a corridor-based highway infrastructure development approach with focus on ensuring consistent standards, user convenience and logistics efficiency, as compared to the earlier project-based development approach, focused on addressing stretches of local congestion,” the government note said.

