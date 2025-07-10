Centre approves 1066 crore for flood-affected six states, Amit Shah announces

The Central government on Thursday approved the release of ₹1,066.80 crore to the states of Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Kerala, and Uttarakhand, which were affected by floods and landslides. File photo of Home minister Amit Shah. (PTI)

Among the six flood affected states, Assam received ₹375.60 crore, Manipur ₹29.20 crore, Meghalaya ₹30.40 crore, Mizoram ₹22.80 crore, Kerala ₹153.20 crore, and Uttarakhand ₹455.60 crore, as Central share from State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF), mentions a Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) data.

"These states have been affected due to extremely heavy rainfall, floods and landslides during the south-west monsoon of this year," said the MHA.

Highlighting the Centre's effort for the welfare of states, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said through a post on X handle that "Modi govt stands resolutely beside the states in all situations."

"...Today the central government has approved ₹1066.80 crore for flood- and landslide-affected states of Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Kerala, and Uttarakhand as part of the Central share under SDRF. More than ₹8000 crore from SDRF/NDRF funds has been provided to 19 states this year. Apart from financial aid, providing all logistic assistance, including deployment of requisite NDRF, Army, and Air Force, has been our priority," Shah mentioned.

This year, according to the MHA data, the Centre has already released ₹6,166.00 crore from the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) to 14 states and ₹1,988.91 crore from the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) to 12 states.

In addition, the data pointed out that ₹726.20 crore released from the State Disaster Mitigation Fund (SDMF) to five states and ₹17.55 crore from the National Disaster Mitigation Fund (NDMF) have also been released to two states.

"Central Government has also provided all logistic assistance, including deployment of requisite NDRF teams, Army teams and Air Force support to all the flood, landslides, and cloudburst affected States. During the ongoing monsoon, 104 teams of NDRF are deployed in the 21 states and Union Territories for rescue and relief operations," It added. (ANI)