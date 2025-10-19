Centre asks states to form policies to end forced labour

The Union labour ministry has asked states to frame individual policies to utilise a federal scheme to rehabilitate forced workers and prevent trafficking, according to a letter sent to local authorities on September 25, seen by HT. Research has shown that people from Scheduled Castes (SCs) are most often forced to work without wages and in harsh conditions. (HT Archives)

Under the Bonded Labour System (Abolition) Act, 1976, state governments bear the responsibility of identifying, releasing and rehabilitating people compelled to work as modern-day slaves. The Constitution outlaws forced labour.

Research has shown that people from Scheduled Castes (SCs), who are said to belong to the lowest level in the country’s social hierarchy, are most often forced to work without wages and in harsh conditions.

India is estimated to have at least 11 million people in modern slavery, highest in the world, according to Walk Free’s Global Slavery Index 2023.

The Centre asked states to formulate policies and utilise funds from a federal scheme to rehabilitate trafficked workers, saying few states had initiated action in this regard.

“In order to assist the State/UT Governments in the task of rehabilitation, this ministry is implementing a Central Sector Scheme for Rehabilitation of Bonded Labourers-2021, the labour ministry’s letter stated

“However most of the times the proposals are received after a delay of many years thereby causing administrative difficulties in sanctioning the proposal and timely release of funds.”

The government has planned to release and rehabilitate over 10 million bonded labourers in the country under its vision for 15 years till 2030.