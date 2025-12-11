Centre committed to peace, development in Manipur, says Murmu; inaugurates projects

Imphal: President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday said the Centre remains committed to ensuring peace and all-round development in Manipur, urging people across both the hills and the valley to cooperate in restoring harmony. Addressing a civic reception programme on Thursday at the City Convention, Palace Compound, Imphal East, the President assured that taking care of the concerns of the people of Manipur is the highest priority for the government. (@rashtrapatibhvn X)

Murmu arrived in Imphal earlier in the day for a two-day visit to the state.

Addressing a civic reception programme on Thursday at the City Convention, Palace Compound, Imphal East, the President said she is aware of the pain that the people of Manipur have gone through following the “unfortunate violence”.

“The Union government remains fully committed to strengthening harmony, ensuring security, and supporting Manipur in its journey towards stability and prosperity. The government is also committed to promote equitable development across the State and will ensure that the fruits of development and progress reach each and every corner of the state,” Murmu said on her maiden visit to Manipur.

As part of the programme, the President inaugurated 12 projects worth ₹207 crore across sectors including agriculture, tribal development, power, drinking water, education, sports, health, infrastructure, entrepreneurship and development.

She also laid the foundation stones of 14 projects amounting to ₹1,180 crore, covering handloom and handicraft, health, power, general administration, drinking water, security, roads and bridges, infrastructure, drainage, sports and tourism.

The President said the projects will generate employment, accelerate economic growth and improve infrastructure and development. She urged the people of Manipur to support each other for a peaceful and harmonious Manipur.

Murmu arrived on Thursday afternoon at Imphal International Airport, where she was given a ceremonial guard of honour.

She visited the historic Imphal Polo Ground (Mapal Kangjeibung) for a match before attending the programme at City Convention.

On Friday, she will pay tribute to Manipur’s women freedom fighters at the Nupi Lal ceremony and travel to Senapati district, where she is scheduled to address a public gathering and launch development initiatives.

Nupi Lal, marking two women-led uprisings in 1904 and 1939 against British colonial rule, is commemorated annually on December 12.

Meanwhile, a total shutdown was called by a coalition of six banned underground outfits boycotting the President’s visit. All educational institutions, markets and public transportation remained suspended. The shutdown will remain in effect until the President leaves Manipur, they said.

This is the second high-profile visit to Manipur in three months.

In September, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Manipur for the first time since ethnic violence broke out in the state in 2023. The Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities have shut each other out from their respective areas since the clashes began in May 2023, which left at least 260 people dead and displaced 60,000.

The clashes first began between the Meitei and Kuki communities and later involved almost every community in the state, prompting the dismissal of the state government in February this year and the imposition of President’s Rule. Violence continued sporadically despite the deployment of thousands of security personnel.