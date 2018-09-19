Centre extends special financial package for Jammu and Kashmir for one year

The Union cabinet on Wednesday approved extension for one year, during financial year 2018-19, of special financial package for implementation of the National Rural Livelihoods Mission for Jammu and Kashmir.

However, there would be “no additional financial implication” of the decision, the government said.

The cabinet also approved allocation of funds to the state under Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana-National Rural Livelihoods Mission (DAY-NRLM) on a need basis for implementation of the special package without linking it with poverty ratio.

“There is no additional financial implication as the approval is to extend the timeline to cover two-thirds of vulnerable households in the state within the originally approved financial outlay of Rs 755.32 crore. An amount of Rs 143.604 crore will be required for the period of one year during 2018-19,” an official release said.

The government said the extension would ensure coverage of all the blocks in Jammu and Kashmir under DAY-NRLM and ensure “social inclusion, social development, promotion of livelihoods” and lead to poverty alleviation in the state.

It said that owing to “unavoidable reasons and disturbed conditions” in Jammu and Kashmir, the special package as approved in May 2013 could not be fully implemented.

The state administration had requested the Centre to consider extension of the earlier approved implementation schedule of the special package and continued funding of DAY-NRLM in the state without linking allocation with poverty ratio during this extended period.

“This will help in covering all the vulnerable rural households in the state, estimated at two-thirds of the total number of households, within a definite time frame.

“It will ensure mobilisation of households under the auto inclusion category and households with at least one deprivation category listed in the socio-economic caste Census-2011,” the release said.

First Published: Sep 19, 2018 18:53 IST