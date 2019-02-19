 Centre hikes DA by 3 %, to benefit 1.1 crore employees, pensioners
Centre hikes DA by 3 %, to benefit 1.1 crore employees, pensioners

The hike will benefit about 48.41 lakh central government employees and 62.03 lakh pensioners.

india Updated: Feb 19, 2019 21:12 IST
Press Trust of India
Finance minister Arun Jaitley said the Cabinet has approved additional DA of 3 % over the existing rate of 9 % to government employees and dearness relief to pensioners from January 1, 2019(PTI Photo)

The Union Cabinet Tuesday increased the dearness allowance by 3 % effective from January 1, 2019, a move which will benefit 1.1 crore central government employees and pensioners.

The decision in this regard was taken at the Union Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Cabinet has approved additional DA of 3 % over the existing rate of 9 % to government employees and dearness relief to pensioners from January 1, 2019, finance minister Arun Jaitley told reporters after the Cabinet meeting.

The hike will benefit about 48.41 lakh central government employees and 62.03 lakh pensioners.

This increase is in accordance with the accepted formula, which is based on the recommendations of the Seventh Central Pay Commission.

First Published: Feb 19, 2019 21:02 IST

