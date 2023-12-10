Centre issued notice to Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn over gutka ads: Allahabad HC

The central government responded to a contempt petition by issuing notices to actors Akshay Kumar, Shah Rukh Khan, and Ajay Devgn concerning their gutka company advertisements, as per PTI's report on Saturday. During the Friday hearing, the government's counsel informed the court about the Supreme Court's consideration of the same matter, suggesting the dismissal of the ongoing petition. Allahabad High Court said Akshay Kumar, Shah Rukh Khan, and Ajay Devgn were issued notices by the Centre in a response to a petition against gutka ads.

Following this update, the court scheduled the next hearing for May 9, 2024. Additionally, the court was informed that Amitabh Bachchan had sent a legal notice to a gutka company for broadcasting his advertisement post the termination of his contract with them.

According to the PTI report, Justice Rajesh Singh Chauhan's bench had previously directed the central government to address the petitioner's concerns. The petitioner had urged action against award-winning actors and dignitaries endorsing gutka companies. Despite the petitioner's representation to the government on October 22, no action was taken, as claimed by the petitioner.

Consequently, in response to the contempt petition, the High Court had issued a notice to the Cabinet Secretary of the central government.

Deputy Solicitor General SB Pandey informed the High Court on Friday about the Centre serving show cause notices to Akshay Kumar, Shah Rukh Khan, and Ajay Devgn.

Ban on consumption of 'paan', 'gutka' inside Puri's Jagannath Temple from Jan 1

The administration of Puri's Jagannath Temple has declared a total prohibition on tobacco-related items such as 'paan' and 'gutka' within the confines of the ancient shrine dating back to the 12th century, effective January 1, 2024.

Ranjan Kumar Das, the chief administrator of Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA), made the announcement, emphasising the strict enforcement of the ban for devotees, temple workers, and attendants.

What SC said on Tamil Nadu's Gutka and Pan Masala Ban

The Supreme Court in April this year halted a Madras high court decision from January that overturned the prohibition on the sale of gutka and pan masala in Tamil Nadu, citing concerns for public health.

The ban was initially imposed across the state due to the health risks associated with these products, as stated by the Commissioner of Food Safety. However, tobacco traders and manufacturers opposed the state's plea, arguing that the state government lacked the authority to enforce a permanent ban, contending that only the Parliament had such power. Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, representing the tobacco traders, stated, “Ban is not the answer. You may prosecute for food standards”