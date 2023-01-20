Centre issues ‘endorsements know-how’ guidelines for celebs, social media influencers. Check details

The ministry of consumer affairs, food, and public distribution issued ‘endorsements know-how’ guidelines for celebrities, influencers, and virtual influencers on social media platforms on Friday, according to an official statement. The guidelines are intended to ensure that those endorsing products or services do not mislead their audiences.

The new guidelines emphasise the increased risk of consumers being misled by advertisements and unfair trade practices by some individuals on social media platforms.

Check details here

-Any celebrity, influencer, or virtual influencer with an access to influence audience and their purchasing decisions must disclose any material connection to the advertiser. A product, service, brand, or experience may be the subject of the advertisement or promotion.

-Disclosures include monetary or other compensation, trips or hotel stays, media bartering, coverage and awards, free products with or without conditions, discounts, gifts, and any family, personal, or employment relationship.

Also Read | State consumer disputes redressal commission reprimands district forum: ‘Ensure reply, evidence are filed within 45 days’

-Endorsements must be made in simple, clear language, and terms like 'advertisement,' 'sponsored,' or 'paid promotion' are permitted.

-The celebrity or influencer should not endorse any product or service that has not been thoroughly researched by them or that they have not personally used or experienced.

-The new guidelines are in alignment with the Consumer Protection Act, of 2019, which was enacted to protect consumers from unfair trade practices and deceptive advertising.

-On June 9, last year, the department of consumer affairs published Guidelines for the Prevention of Misleading Advertisements and Endorsements for Misleading Advertisements, 2022. The criteria for valid advertisements are outlined in these guidelines, as are the responsibilities of manufacturers, service providers, advertisers, and advertising agencies. These guidelines also addressed celebrities and endorsers. It states that misleading advertising in any form, format, or medium is illegal.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON