Centre issues notification for caste census, says 2-phase exercise to begin in 2027

The Central government on Monday issued a gazette notification for the caste census, which will begin in 2027. It will be India's 16th census. Union home minister Amit Shah chairs a review meeting for the preparations of the upcoming census, on Sunday. (ANI)

The notification said that the census proceedings will begin on October 1, 2026, in snow-bound areas like Ladakh. For the rest of the country, the mega exercise will commence on March 1, 2027.

"The reference date for the said census shall be 00.00 hours of the 1st day of March, 2027, except for the Union territory of Ladakh and snow-bound non-synchronous areas of the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir and the States of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand," the notification read, adding for snow-bound states and union territories, the exercise will begin at 00:00 hours of the 1st day of October, 2026.

The latest census will be carried out after a gap of 16 years. The last census was conducted in 2011.

The government's statement said that the census, which is conducted to collect population-related data, will be carried out by 34 lakh enumerators and supervisors and around 1.3 lakh census functionaries armed with digital devices.

Modalities of census

The exercise will be conducted in two phases – Houselisting Operation (HLO) and Population Enumeration (PE). Under HLO, data on the housing conditions, assets and amenities of each household will be collected. Under PE, data about the demographic, socio-economic, cultural and other details of every person in each household will be collected.

Self-enumeration facility

The Central government has said that the exercise will have the option of self-enumeration. The exercise will be conducted digitally, and very stringent data security measures will be put in place to ensure data security at the time of collection, transmission and storage.

The office of the registrar general of India (ORGI) has already developed a web-based portal called Self Self-Enumeration (SE) Portal, which allows respondents to view and update the information of their household members. The SE portal, according to officials, will be closed for changes a few days before the census exercise start date. The objective of the portal is to digitise the process of capturing the census data, as the respondents can update the details of their family members online without the help of an enumerator.

The SE portal will be accessible with authentication based on pre-filled information available with the ORGI and a one-time password (OTP) sent to the registered mobile number(s). The respondent will be allowed to change the family details, and add new family members, and those family members who are not part of the household shall be marked as moved out or died, said an officer explaining the process.

The BJP, which rules at the Centre, had accused the Congress-led Opposition of attempting to divide the nation on caste lines with its demand for the caste census. However, earlier this year, in a surprise move, the government announced the caste-based census.

With inputs from PTI