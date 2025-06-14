UP Congress pushes caste census, begins statewide outreach

Sharpening its pitch on caste-based representation ahead of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, the Congress on Saturday launched a month-long statewide campaign demanding a caste census and an increase in the reservation cap beyond 50%. Currently, UP has 79 OBC castes recognised as socially and educationally backwards (Sourced)

The campaign, titled ‘Bhagidari Nyay Sammelan’, was flagged off in Lucknow by Anil Jaihind, chairman of the All India Congress Committee’s OBC department. Senior leaders, including UP Congress chief Ajay Rai and state in-charge Avinash Pandey, were present at the launch, which saw a renewed focus on outreach to Other Backward Classes (OBCs), Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and minority communities.

“The BJP has failed to connect with OBCs, and the Bihar elections will expose this disconnect ahead of the 2027 UP polls,” Jaihind said. “Unless OBCs have a role in administration, they will continue to be left behind. The hunger for participation is real.”

Currently, UP has 79 OBC castes recognised as socially and educationally backwards, up from 55 in 1977 when OBC reservations were first introduced in the state, following the Mandal Commission’s recommendations.

As part of the campaign, the Congress plans to conduct village-level chaupals and hold awareness drives in both rural and urban regions. The objective, leaders said, is to sensitise people about the need for a caste-based census and equitable representation in government jobs and educational institutions.

“We will protest against the atrocities and exploitation of backwards classes across the state,” Manoj Yadav, chairperson of the UP Congress OBC department, said.

The party leadership has also endorsed Rahul Gandhi’s call for implementing a caste census model similar to Telangana’s.

“The BJP won’t conduct a caste census in the right manner. Our party supports the Telangana model and we’ll fight for Rahul Gandhi’s mission, to ensure rights are distributed based on population,” state Congress president Ajay Rai, said.

The event’s backdrop featured portraits of prominent social justice icons from various ideologies, including Karpuri Thakur, Jagdev Prasad Kushwaha, Savitri Bai Phule, Sahuji Maharaj, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, and Arjun Singh, signalling an inclusive message.

The campaign will continue till July 14, with party workers expected to engage local communities in discussions around representation and caste data, issues that are fast emerging as political flashpoints ahead of the next state elections.

Pradeep Narwal, joint in-charge for UP, and other senior leaders also participated in Saturday’s proceedings.

Congress begins zonal reviews in state

Meanwhile, the UP Congress on Saturday began its zonal review exercise, starting with the West Zone, covering 14 districts including Saharanpur, Meerut, Muzaffarnagar, Ghaziabad, and Moradabad.

AICC general secretary and UP in-charge Avinash Pande said the party structure would be built at five levels over the next 100 days to prepare for the upcoming panchayat and assembly elections. “Our organisation must reflect the call for social justice given by Rahul Gandhi, with fair representation for women, Dalits, backwards classes, and minorities,” he said.

State Congress chief Ajay Rai, CLP leader Aradhana Mishra, and other senior leaders reviewed the performance of local units and coordinators. The zonal reviews will continue across other regions in the coming weeks.