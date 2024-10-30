Centre launches CRS app for birth and death registration: Here's how it works

Union home minister Amit Shah on Tuesday launched a new mobile application, the Civil Registration System (CRS), for birth and death registration. Developed by the Registrar General and Census Commissioner of India, the app is expected to reduce the time required for these registrations seamlessly. Amit Shah also shared a brief video from the Registrar General of India accompanying the post, showcasing the app's interface(X/Amit Shah)

“Under PM Shri @narendramodi Ji’s Digital India vision to integrate technology with governance, launched the Civil Registration System mobile application,” Amit Shah posted on X.

According to the Union minister, the app will streamline the process of birth and death registration, allowing citizens to register anytime, anywhere, and in their state's official language. This, he said, will “significantly reduce the time required for registration.”

He also shared a brief video from the Registrar General of India accompanying the post, showcasing the app's interface. It explains that the CRS mobile app enables digital certificate delivery and online digitisation of legacy records and assures that states will not be burdened with additional financial burdens for the app’s operation and maintenance.

How does it work?

- Registrars should first download the new Civil Registration System (CRS) mobile app from the Google Play Store.

- After downloading, you need to log in using their user ID and password.

- The app will prompt them to complete a captcha, then send an OTP via SMS to the registered mobile number for verification. The login is completed after entering the OTP.

- On the home screen, the CRS app displays births and deaths.

- The menu, accessible via the hamburger icon on the top-left, provides options such as Birth, Death, Still Birth, Adoption, Profile, and Add/View Payment Details.

- To register a birth, registrars should select "Birth" and then tap on "Register Birth," where they will need to enter details like the child’s date of birth, address, and family information.

- The process to register a death is similar and can be found under the "Death" > "Register Death" option.

- Once the payment process is completed, the required certificate is generated.

- Both birth and death certificates can then be downloaded directly from the CRS app.