Centre looks to build 45km of roads per day

The BJP-led central government has set an ambitious target of constructing 45km roads per day in 2018-19, up from the 27km a day target achieved in 2017-18, a senior road transport and highways ministry official said.

The total award target for highway projects has also been increased to 20,000 km, up from 17,055 km that was awarded in 2017-18.

Finalising the new goals on Tuesday, Union road and highways minister Nitin Gadkari said his ministry was dedicated towards improving and strengthening the highways’ network in the country.

“This year the focus would be more on construction, but the award would be more than last year. There will also be focus on completing the DPRs of all the ‘in principle’ declared national highways,” a statement issued by the ministry said.

A senior road ministry official said that the construction targets for 2018-19 have been set at 16,420 km, of which 9,700 km will be constructed by the ministry, 6,000 km by NHAI and 720 km by National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited.

When the NDA government came to power in 2014, it had fixed an ambitious target of building 30 km of highways everyday - 10 km more that what the UPA government had set. The Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government, however, had failed to achieve the target.

Ministry officials said a series of measures initiated to decentralise work and streamline land acquisition have resulted in highway development gaining momentum.

“Issues that were stalling about 80 projects were sorted out. Only a handful of projects are struck as of now. We have empowered states to appraise projects worth up to Rs100 crore and call for tenders. Earlier, such projects had to come to the Centre, resulting in delays,” said an official.