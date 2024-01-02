‘New laws not in force’, says Centre after meeting with transport workers body amid strike by workers

The Narendra Modi government on Tuesday said it has taken cognisance of the transport workers regarding the provisions of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita on road accidents, adding that the decision to invoke the same will be taken only after consultation with the All India Motor Transport Congress. Trucks are parked on a highway amid 'rasta roko' protest by truck drivers. (PTI)

The statement read, “The Government of India has taken cognizance of the concerns of truckers regarding the provision of 10 years imprisonment and fine, under Section 106 (2) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita and held a detailed discussion with the representatives of the All India Motor Transport Congress today.”

Truckers have been protesting countrywide against a recently enacted law that imposes more severe penalties for hit-and-run incidents. This action resulted in disruptions to the delivery of goods and raised concerns about potential fuel shortages.

The government added, “The government wants to point out that these new laws and provisions have not yet come into force. We would also like to point out that the decision to invoke Section 106 (2) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita will be taken only after consultation with the All India Motor Transport Congress.”

It further asked the All India Motor Transport Congress and all the drivers to return to their respective jobs.



Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla said in a briefing after the meet, "We had a discussion with All India Motor Transport Congress representatives, the government wants to say that the new rule has not been implemented yet, we all want to say that before implementing Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita 106/2, we will have a discussion with All India Motor Transport Congress representatives and then only we will take a decision."

President of All India Motor Transport Congress Amrit Lal Madan said speaking to reporters, “You are not just our drivers you are our soldiers. Like soldiers work on the country's borders, you guys work. We do not want you to face any inconvenience. Union Home Minister Amit Shah has kept the ten years of punishment & fine that was imposed, on hold. Until the next meeting of the All India Motor Transport Congress is held no laws will be imposed.”

In a widespread demonstration against the newly enacted Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS), the nationwide strike by transport associations and drivers entered its second day on Tuesday.

The BNS, which recently replaced the colonial-era Indian Penal Code, has introduced stringent penalties for hit-and-run cases, particularly targeting motorists involved in serious road accidents who flee the scene without reporting the incident to authorities. Under this new law, individuals responsible for such incidents may face up to 10 years of imprisonment and a hefty fine of ₹7 lakh.

The protests reached parts of Maharashtra, Gujarat and Rajasthan.