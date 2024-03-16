Centre notifies new CBFC certification rules

New Delhi: The Centre on Friday notified the new Cinematograph (Certification) Rules, 2024, to improve the process of film certification and enhance transparency, efficiency and ease of doing business for the film industry. The new rules were notified in accordance with the Cinematograph (Amendment) Act, 2023 (Twitter/@CBFC_India)

The ministry of information & broadcasting (MIB) in a statement said that the new rules aim to streamline and modernise the film certification process for the digital age, keeping pace with the emerging technologies and advancement in the film sector.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The new rules will provide greater representation of women in the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) Board & CBFC Advisory Panels, where it is stipulated that one-third of the members in the Board shall be women or preferably half shall be women.

It also has a provision of accessibility features for certification to make watching movies and feature films inclusive for disabled persons.

The upgraded CBFC rules introduce new age-based categories of certification by further subdividing the existing UA category into three age-based categories – seven years (UA 7+), 13 years (UA 13+), and 16 years (UA 16+), instead of 12 years.

These age-based markers would be recommendatory, meant for the parents or guardians to consider whether their children should view such a film, the ministry said.

The ministry said that the new rules would put in place the system for priority screening of films to enhance transparency and eliminate all discretion. It will also enable a reduction in timelines for the processing of film certification and the adoption of complete digital processes for eliminating all transactional time, said the ministry.

The rules also have a provision for priority screening to expedite film screening for certification, in case of any urgency felt by film-maker(s) due to their prior commitments to release the film in line with ease of doing business.

The new rules were notified in accordance with the Cinematograph (Amendment) Act, 2023, replacing the Cinematograph (Certification) Rules, 1983. The government had last year amended the Cinematograph Act, 1952, after almost 40 years to comprehensively address the issues relating to film certification.