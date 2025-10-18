Centre orders judicial probe in Leh violence, calls for dialogue

Srinagar: The central government on Friday announced a judicial probe into the September 24 violence in Leh that left four people dead. The probe will be headed by a former Supreme Court Judge, officials aware of the details said. The authorities on Friday reimposed restrictions in Leh district of Ladakh over apprehensions of disturbance to public peace and tranquillity and the possibility of a law and order breakdown in the area. (ANI)

“MHA has appointed Hon’ble Dr. Justice B.S. Chauhan (Retd. Judge, Supreme Court) to conduct a judicial inquiry into the 24 Sept Leh law & order incident that led to four deaths. He will be assisted by Mohan Singh Parihar (Retd. Dist. & Sessions Judge) and Tushar Anand, IAS,” Ladakh administration said in a statement.

Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk was arrested in connection with the violence under the stringent National Security Act (NSA). He was sent to Jodhpur jail two days after the incident.

People who were on a month-long protest, demanding statehood and Sixth Schedule status for the Union territory, clashed with the police on September 24 and indulged in arson.

The Leh Apex Body and Kargil Democratic Alliance have been demanding a judicial probe into the killings of four civilians in the September 24 incident by a Supreme Court Judge. The announcement of a judicial probe came a day before the Leh Apex body and Kargil Democratic Alliance had called for a silent protest and blackout in Ladakh on Saturday.

Last week, the Apex Body had said that a judicial probe could pave the way for talks with the Centre. Earlier on October 6, both the Leh Apex Body and the Kargil Democratic Alliance had refused to hold talks with the Centre on October 6 in New Delhi.

Co-convener Leh Apex Body Chering Dorje on Friday said they welcome the judicial probe. “We now hope that the Centre should invite Ladakh leaders for talks as soon as possible,” he said.

In a statement, the Union home ministry reiterated its commitment to continuous dialogue.

“The government has always been open for dialogues at any time, and it would continue to welcome discussion with the Apex Body Leh (ABL) and the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) through the high-powered committee on Ladakh or any such platform,” the statement said.