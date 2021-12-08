Centre to organise sports event for women govt employees on Dec 22

As part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations, the Central Civil Services Cultural and Sports Board (CCSCSB) will organise a women’s sports meet for Central government employees across all ministries and departments on December 22 at the Vinay Marg Sports Complex in New Delhi’s Chanakyapuri area.

“All civilian women employees of government of India are invited to participate in the events to promote women’s participation in sports,” said the press release issued by the ministry of personnel, public grievances & pensions.

It further read, “The purpose of organising this women’s sports meet is to create awareness and to enhance women’s participation in various cultural and sports activities… and to inform them about the benefits, facilities and incentives provided to sportsperson by the govt.” The ministry said it believes this will also help women adopt healthier lifestyles and increase their confidence, self-esteem, teamwork, improve social skills and support positive mental health.

The ministry also listed the sports events that will feature at the event, some of which include- track and field, cricket (6 overs, 6 aside), powerlifting, kabaddi (6 aside for 10 minutes), football (6 aside for 15 minutes) among others. The winners of each event will be awarded medals and participation certificates will be awarded to all.

According to the press note issued by the ministry, only fully vaccinated employees will be permitted to participate in the event and the vaccination certificate will be checked at the entry point.