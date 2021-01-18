IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / Centre planning scheme to push for production, export of drones
The PLIs for drones and robots will be the fourth set of incentives offered by MeitY,(HT Archive)
The PLIs for drones and robots will be the fourth set of incentives offered by MeitY,(HT Archive)
india news

Centre planning scheme to push for production, export of drones

India ranks low globally when it comes to production of drones and robots, and the country’s drone regulatory policy is still a work in progress. The scheme to push production of robotics and drones will be rolled out with PLIs on the lines of those offered to mobile handset makers.
READ FULL STORY
By Deeksha Bhardwaj, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 04:37 AM IST

The ministry of electronics and information technology (MeitY), in a first-of-its-kind policy, plans to offer a major boost to the manufacturing and export of drones and robots, putting on the table production-linked incentives (PLIs), people familiar with the matter said.

India ranks low globally when it comes to production of drones and robots, and the country’s drone regulatory policy is still a work in progress. The policy for unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) falls under the purview of the ministry of civil aviation, and will spell out who can fly a drone, in which places and with what kind of payload. The scheme to push production of robotics and drones will be rolled out with PLIs on the lines of those offered to mobile handset makers, the people cited in the first instance said.

The government in October cleared 16 proposals by domestic and international companies entailing investment of Rs.11,000 crore under the PLI scheme to manufacture mobile phones worth Rs.10.5 lakh crore over the next five years. “The mobile phone PLI aims to create approximately $8 billion production per players, with overall $150 million incentives given out over five years,” said one of the people familiar with the matter. “Similarly, for drones and robotics, the tally will be at least $2 billion production per player.” The person mentioned above added that the market for drones and robotics was still an emerging one and the scheme will help India capture a foothold in the global market.

The PLIs for drones and robots will be the fourth set of incentives offered by MeitY, which rolled out similar schemes for manufacturers of laptops and tablets, and other electronic components such as wearables and headphones.

A second person familiar with the matter said demand for robotics and drones is potentially huge, with companies such as Amazon Inc. investing heavily in UAVs. “All delivery services will have to reorient themselves to accommodate the new technology,” the second person said. According to experts, while India has capabilities in Artificial Intelligence (AI ) and robotics, it hasn’t been able to leverage the manufacturing sector to scale up productions.

On a global scale, India is low in the robotics and AI sector, which has both civilian and military applications, said Umakanth Soni, chief executive officer of AI and Robotics Technologies Park. “It is great that MeitY is looking at doing this.” India has vast potential as a producer of drones, said Chirag Sharma of HubbleFly, a local drone manufacturer. “The industry has not seen scale in terms of a consumption point of view, incentives would be needed,” he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
drones unmanned aerial systems robotics
app
Close
e-paper
A teacher teaches a lone student in a class after schools in the national capital reopened for classes 10 and 12 on Monday. (PTI)
A teacher teaches a lone student in a class after schools in the national capital reopened for classes 10 and 12 on Monday. (PTI)
india news

Delhi schools reopen for students of classes 10, 12 today

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 11:14 AM IST
Schools are to maintain all Covid-19 protocols, implement staggered timings, have less than 15 students per classroom or laboratory
READ FULL STORY
Close
Winning candidates celebrate by cutting a cake near a counting station in Kalyan west on January 18. (Rishikesh Choudhary/HT photo)
Winning candidates celebrate by cutting a cake near a counting station in Kalyan west on January 18. (Rishikesh Choudhary/HT photo)
india news

Maharashtra gram panchayat poll results 2021: Trends show Sena, allies in lead

By Surendra P Gangan
UPDATED ON JAN 18, 2021 11:18 AM IST
Panels led by Shiv Sena have bagged more than 336 panchayats, while BJP is on second position with more than 266 panchayats
READ FULL STORY
Close
Officials said that the vaccination drive started at the Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital at 10 am.(Bloomberg)
Officials said that the vaccination drive started at the Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital at 10 am.(Bloomberg)
india news

Covid-19 vaccination drive gets underway in Delhi on day 2

PTI, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 18, 2021 10:56 AM IST
Oxford Covid-19 vaccine Covishield is being administered at 75 centres, while Bharat Biotech-made Covaxin doses given at the remaining six facilities.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Members of Bahujan Samajwadi Manch take part in 'Maati Sankalp March' in solidarity with farmers protesting against the new farm laws at Ghazipur border, in New Delhi, on Sunday. (PTI)
Members of Bahujan Samajwadi Manch take part in 'Maati Sankalp March' in solidarity with farmers protesting against the new farm laws at Ghazipur border, in New Delhi, on Sunday. (PTI)
india news

Farmers’ protest: Chilla, Ghazipur, other key Delhi borders remain closed

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON JAN 18, 2021 10:50 AM IST
The police continue to check these border points for groups of protesting farmers who may try to enter the capital
READ FULL STORY
Close
The pamphlets, found in posh Rajendra Nagar locality here, appealed to a particular community to avoid taking the vaccines.(HT photo)
The pamphlets, found in posh Rajendra Nagar locality here, appealed to a particular community to avoid taking the vaccines.(HT photo)
india news

UP police lodge FIR after misleading pamphlets on Covid-19 vaccine shots appear

PTI, Bareily
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 10:44 AM IST
The leaflets were immediately seized and an FIR was lodged in the Premnagar police station against unknown persons.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A boatman stands on a frozen Dal lake in Srinagar. (HT file)
A boatman stands on a frozen Dal lake in Srinagar. (HT file)
india news

Srinagar: Mercury rises a bit, night temperature at -6.4°C

By Mir Ehsan
UPDATED ON JAN 18, 2021 10:38 AM IST
Even as a cold wave continues to sweep Kashmir Valley, there has been slight improvement in the weather with the night temperature being recorded at minus 6
READ FULL STORY
Close
Army soldiers take part in the rehearsal for the Republic Day parade during the early morning, in New Delhi, India, January 18, 2021.(REUTERS)
Army soldiers take part in the rehearsal for the Republic Day parade during the early morning, in New Delhi, India, January 18, 2021.(REUTERS)
india news

Security forces carry out Republic Day parade rehearsals

ANI
UPDATED ON JAN 18, 2021 10:52 AM IST
Group of special forces, along with senior Indian Army and paramilitary personnel, reached Rajpath at 5 am and practice till 10 am.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Incident was reported at around 7:40am as the train departed from platform number 9.(ANI)
Incident was reported at around 7:40am as the train departed from platform number 9.(ANI)
india news

Bihar bound Shaheed Express derail at Charbagh Railway Station; no casualties

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 10:15 AM IST
“The train had arrived at around 7:20am and it got derailed as it began to roll out of the station. No casualties have been reported since the train was moving at a lower speed,” said Saumitra Yadav, superintendent of police (SP), Railways.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image.
Representational image.
india news

Supreme Court hearing on farmers’ tractor rally on R-Day today

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON JAN 18, 2021 10:42 AM IST
The court will also take up an affidavit filed by a farmers’ union demanding the removal of the three members from the committee formed to hear their concerns
READ FULL STORY
Close
A healthcare worker enters data into the Co-WIN app. (REUTERS)
A healthcare worker enters data into the Co-WIN app. (REUTERS)
india news

Bengal: Co-WIN hurdle continues to plague Covid vaccination drive

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 09:37 AM IST
On the first day, the vaccination drive had hit a snag after the app slowed down because of glitches
READ FULL STORY
Close
Health staff of a hospital in Maharashtra for Covid-19 vaccination drive on Sunday.(Pratham Gokhale/HT Photo)
Health staff of a hospital in Maharashtra for Covid-19 vaccination drive on Sunday.(Pratham Gokhale/HT Photo)
india news

India records 13,788 new Covid-19 cases, 145 deaths in 24 hours

By hindustantimes.com, HT Correspondent | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
UPDATED ON JAN 18, 2021 09:53 AM IST
India has been witnessing a fall in the daily as well as weekly fall in the number of Covid-19 cases.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image.
Representational Image.
india news

Adverse events post Covid-19 immunisation: Here’s all you need to know

By Rhythma Kaul
UPDATED ON JAN 18, 2021 10:07 AM IST
Close to 250,000 healthcare workers were immunised on day one of India’s vaccination drive, of which 447 suffered adverse event following immunisation
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image.
Representational Image.
india news

Man arrested for rape of 13-year-old mute girl in Bihar village

By Sandeep Bhaskar
UPDATED ON JAN 18, 2021 09:04 AM IST
The accused reportedly took the girl to a sugarcane field in his village on January 15 where he sexually assaulted her
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub in Tandav..
Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub in Tandav..
india news

News updates from HT: FIR registered in against makers of web series 'Tandav'

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 09:00 AM IST
Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In 98 cases, adverse events following immunization (AEFI) were reported out of the 22,643 health workers who received vaccine shots.(HT Photo )
In 98 cases, adverse events following immunization (AEFI) were reported out of the 22,643 health workers who received vaccine shots.(HT Photo )
india news

Women health workers take lead over men in Covid vaccination in UP

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 08:57 AM IST
According to the data of the first round Covid vaccination compiled by the health and family welfare department, 71% healthcare workers got Covid vaccination.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP