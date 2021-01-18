Centre planning scheme to push for production, export of drones
The ministry of electronics and information technology (MeitY), in a first-of-its-kind policy, plans to offer a major boost to the manufacturing and export of drones and robots, putting on the table production-linked incentives (PLIs), people familiar with the matter said.
India ranks low globally when it comes to production of drones and robots, and the country’s drone regulatory policy is still a work in progress. The policy for unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) falls under the purview of the ministry of civil aviation, and will spell out who can fly a drone, in which places and with what kind of payload. The scheme to push production of robotics and drones will be rolled out with PLIs on the lines of those offered to mobile handset makers, the people cited in the first instance said.
The government in October cleared 16 proposals by domestic and international companies entailing investment of Rs.11,000 crore under the PLI scheme to manufacture mobile phones worth Rs.10.5 lakh crore over the next five years. “The mobile phone PLI aims to create approximately $8 billion production per players, with overall $150 million incentives given out over five years,” said one of the people familiar with the matter. “Similarly, for drones and robotics, the tally will be at least $2 billion production per player.” The person mentioned above added that the market for drones and robotics was still an emerging one and the scheme will help India capture a foothold in the global market.
The PLIs for drones and robots will be the fourth set of incentives offered by MeitY, which rolled out similar schemes for manufacturers of laptops and tablets, and other electronic components such as wearables and headphones.
A second person familiar with the matter said demand for robotics and drones is potentially huge, with companies such as Amazon Inc. investing heavily in UAVs. “All delivery services will have to reorient themselves to accommodate the new technology,” the second person said. According to experts, while India has capabilities in Artificial Intelligence (AI ) and robotics, it hasn’t been able to leverage the manufacturing sector to scale up productions.
On a global scale, India is low in the robotics and AI sector, which has both civilian and military applications, said Umakanth Soni, chief executive officer of AI and Robotics Technologies Park. “It is great that MeitY is looking at doing this.” India has vast potential as a producer of drones, said Chirag Sharma of HubbleFly, a local drone manufacturer. “The industry has not seen scale in terms of a consumption point of view, incentives would be needed,” he said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi schools reopen for students of classes 10, 12 today
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra gram panchayat poll results 2021: Trends show Sena, allies in lead
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19 vaccination drive gets underway in Delhi on day 2
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farmers’ protest: Chilla, Ghazipur, other key Delhi borders remain closed
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UP police lodge FIR after misleading pamphlets on Covid-19 vaccine shots appear
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Srinagar: Mercury rises a bit, night temperature at -6.4°C
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Security forces carry out Republic Day parade rehearsals
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bihar bound Shaheed Express derail at Charbagh Railway Station; no casualties
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Supreme Court hearing on farmers’ tractor rally on R-Day today
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bengal: Co-WIN hurdle continues to plague Covid vaccination drive
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India records 13,788 new Covid-19 cases, 145 deaths in 24 hours
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Adverse events post Covid-19 immunisation: Here’s all you need to know
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Man arrested for rape of 13-year-old mute girl in Bihar village
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from HT: FIR registered in against makers of web series 'Tandav'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Women health workers take lead over men in Covid vaccination in UP
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox