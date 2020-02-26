Centre, Police draw flak for Northeast Delhi violence: 10 points

india

Updated: Feb 26, 2020 17:19 IST

As the death toll in the riots in northeast Delhi rose to 22 on Wednesday, the police which had come under fire for its failure to stop the clashes from spreading, tried to get its act together to restore some semblance of order in the riot-hit areas where supporters of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and those opposing it, clashed. The police also came under fire in the Supreme Court and the Delhi High Court.

Here are 10 major developments in the last 24 hours:

1.In an urgent midnight hearing, the Delhi High Court on Wednesday orders police to ensure safe passage and emergency treatment to injured people stuck in north east Delhi’s Al Hind hospital.

2.Delhi police and paramilitary troops stage flag marches in Maujpur and Babarpur, two of the areas hit by the riots.

3.The Congress describes the riots as a “colossal failure” of the government and demands the resignation of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

4.Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal asks Union Home Minister Amit Shah to call in the army to instill confidence in people after violence erupted in two east Delhi localities. Kejriwal says the police have been unable to control the situation.

5.The body of a 26-year-old Intelligence Bureau (IB) officer Ankit Sharma is found in a drain in Chand Bagh.

6.The Delhi High Court while hearing a plea filed by retired bureaucrat Harsh Mander says that the police should not wait for court’s direction and should take action on its own.

7.The Delhi High Court reprimands Delhi Police for not booking people making provocative speeches, says it sent wrong message.

8.The Delhi High Court says authorities should reach out and show that there is security is for everyone in the national capital and that it can’t let another 1984 scenario happen in the under its watch.

9.The Supreme Court rebukes Delhi Police for lack of professionalism in controlling the violence in the Northeast district of the national capital, questions why it waits for somebody’s nod to act in accordance with law.

10.Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweets an appeal to remain calm and maintain peace and brotherhood at all times.