Centre revises rates for jab procurement, places order for 660 million doses

The government will procure Covishield at a rate of ₹215 per dose and Covaxin at a rate of ₹225 per dose, officials aware of protracted discussions between the companies and the authorities said, while adding that new orders for 660 million doses for supply between August and December have also been placed.

The new rates are higher than the ₹150 per dose the government paid till now, a price that vaccine makers said was untenable for them in the long term and for them to be able to expand their production capacity.

“The negotiations for revising the price were on for some time and finally the revised rates have been decided at which future procurements should happen,” said an official aware of the matter, asking not to be named.

Pune-based Serum Institute of India (SII) locally manufactures Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine under the brand name Covishield, while Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech makes Covaxin, which it developed in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

The person quoted above added that a new order of 660 million doses has been placed and these will be delivered through August and December at a total cost of ₹14,505 crores. The total orders include are with both companies, though a break-up of doses by manufacturer was not given.

Since June 21, the central government is procuring 75% of the monthly production and distributing them for free. Between May 1 and June 20, doses were also procured by state governments, which were charged a higher rate per dose ( ₹300 by SII and ₹400 by Bharat Biotech).

Private hospitals pay ₹600 for each dose of Covishield and ₹1,200 for every dose of Covaxin.

On June 8, the Centre instructed private vaccination centers to not charge more than ₹780 for Covishield, ₹1,410 for Covaxin and ₹1,145 for Sputnik V doses, including goods and service tax.

The Centre said private hospitals could charge up to ₹150 as service charge and the state governments would closely monitor the prices being charged.

The government asked the state governments to take strict action against private vaccine centres wherever instances of over-charging arise.

In Friday’s media briefing by the Union health ministry on Covid-19 updates, the government also announced that it was working out contractual specifications with US pharmaceutical major Moderna and expected to hear from them as part of the shipment process of the company’s mRNA Covid-19 vaccine to India.

“For Moderna’s vaccine, contractual specifics are currently being worked out as there is a certain process that needs to be duly followed. The discussions have not concluded as yet. We are expecting to hear from them anytime. They have to get back to us now,” said Dr VK Paul, member (health), Niti Aayog, during the media briefing.

On June 30, India approved import of Moderna’s mRNA technology based Covid-19 vaccine. On behalf of Moderna, Indian multinational pharmaceutical company, Cipla Ltd, applied to India’s drugs regulator. However, since then the process of import is stuck.

India has been struggling to increase its daily rate of vaccinations as both shortages and hesitancy persist. Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya said earlier on Wednesday that the estimated supply of vaccines for the states and UTs for the month of July was at 135 million, which is enough to carry out 4.35 million inoculations a day.

The number is lower than the peak daily vaccination rate of 6.4 million doses seen in the week after June 21. Over the last seven days, this number has fallen to 3.8 million a day on average, and several states have said they had to shut centres as doses have run out.

Paul warned that next 100-125 days are going to be critical in deciding whether the third wave will hit India or not, and if it does then with how much force, he said. He added that new cases were rising globally and that it ample signal to say that a third wave was coming.

“WHO warning is a global warning for the world and we should take lessons from other countries based on what they are facing. Our population is still vulnerable as we haven’t reached herd immunity yet; the virus is still around and the risk spread of infection is our decline has been slow but it is in our hands to prevent the country from seeing the third wave. It is possible if we work collectively towards it, and we might reach the safe zone. The next 100-125 days are critical,” said Paul.

He also shared a study conducted by Indian Council of Medical Research that analysed the vaccine effectiveness in police personnel, a high-risk category

The study showed two doses of vaccine were successful in preventing 95% of deaths due to Covid-19 in the second wave.

Experts also say that now is not the time to lower your guard. “In fact, people should strictly adhere to Covid-appropriate behavior such as wearing of a mask, maintaining physical distancing and hand hygiene. It cannot be stressed enough as it is the only way to stop the chain of disease transmission along with vaccination,” said Dr GC Khilnani, former head, pulmonology department, All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi.