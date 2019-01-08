Centre’s 10% quota measure to economically weaker sections in line with RSS thought

The Union Cabinet’s move to grant 10% quota to the economically weaker section is in line with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh’s (RSS) proposition that reservation should be offered to “those in need” and not on the basis of caste alone.

The RSS supports reservation for the poor on the grounds that such a move diminishes caste discord. “The Sangh supports quotas for the socially marginalised, but it feels that the economically marginalised also need assistance. This will also decrease the acrimony festered by reservation in its current form,” said a senior Sangh functionary.

The RSS, which carries out ‘samajik samarasta’ (social harmony) programmes has conveyed to the party about growing unrest among upper castes. It had made specific references about those who are economically disadvantaged and are angry over the lack of avenues for better education and a share in the government job pie.

“In Madhya Pradesh, particularly, the prevailing sentiment was that the government overlooked them,” said another RSS functionary. The second functionary said unrest among upper castes was discussed at various RSS meetings, especially when it was seen to have ramifications for the party. “The rise in the number of voters opting for NOTA was seen as a manifestation of that anger,” he said.

