e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 24, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Centre’s Covid-19 inspection teams rushed to 3 more states

Centre’s Covid-19 inspection teams rushed to 3 more states

The three states are Gujarat, Telangana and Tamil Nadu.

india Updated: Apr 24, 2020 17:06 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Health workers wearing protective gear walk on a railway track as they arrive in a slum area for a door-to-door verification of people to find out if they have developed any of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) symptoms, in Kolkata, on April 24, 2020.
Health workers wearing protective gear walk on a railway track as they arrive in a slum area for a door-to-door verification of people to find out if they have developed any of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) symptoms, in Kolkata, on April 24, 2020. (REUTERS)
         

Central teams to investigate lapses in controlling the coronavirus disease and allegations of coronavirus lockdown violations will be sent to three more states, the government said today amid a bitter row with West Bengal.

The three states are Gujarat, Telangana and Tamil Nadu.

The ministry of home affairs said the situation is “especially serious” in major hotspot districts or emerging hotspots like Ahmedabad and Surat in Gujarat, Thane in Maharashtra, Hyderabad in Telangana and Chennai in Tamil Nadu.

The teams will focus on complaints about the implementation of lockdown measures as per guidelines, check the supply of essential commodities, measures to ensure social distancing, the preparedness of health infrastructure, the safety of health professionals and conditions of the relief camps for workers and the poor.

In West Bengal, central teams were allowed to visit the containment zones after a warning by Union home secretary Ajay Bhalla. The teams had complained to the home ministry that local administration was not cooperating with them.

Congress leader Ahmed Patel had said a Central team should also be sent to Gujarat and the exercise should not be limited to select states.

.

tags
top news
World busy with Covid-19, Beijing pushes South China Sea agenda
World busy with Covid-19, Beijing pushes South China Sea agenda
Centre’s Covid-19 inspection teams rushed to 3 more states
Centre’s Covid-19 inspection teams rushed to 3 more states
LIVE| Doubling rate of Covid-19 cases in country is now 10 days: Health ministry
LIVE| Doubling rate of Covid-19 cases in country is now 10 days: Health ministry
Six coronavirus vaccines in human trials bring hope of early success
Six coronavirus vaccines in human trials bring hope of early success
China, world’s biggest electric vehicle market, charges to help ramp up sales
China, world’s biggest electric vehicle market, charges to help ramp up sales
Apple’s first-ever headphones slated for this year, new AirPods for 2021
Apple’s first-ever headphones slated for this year, new AirPods for 2021
Made me feel like crying: 2 from Pak in Harbhajan’s top 5 toughest batsmen
Made me feel like crying: 2 from Pak in Harbhajan’s top 5 toughest batsmen
Watch: Donald Trump speaks on use of disinfectant, light to fight COVID-19 
Watch: Donald Trump speaks on use of disinfectant, light to fight COVID-19 
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 state tallyPM ModiSachin Tendulkar BirthdayKarnataka Covid-19 positive CaseMaharashtra COVID-19 Cases

don't miss

latest news

India news