Centre’s Covid-19 inspection teams rushed to 3 more states

Updated: Apr 24, 2020 17:06 IST

Central teams to investigate lapses in controlling the coronavirus disease and allegations of coronavirus lockdown violations will be sent to three more states, the government said today amid a bitter row with West Bengal.

The three states are Gujarat, Telangana and Tamil Nadu.

The ministry of home affairs said the situation is “especially serious” in major hotspot districts or emerging hotspots like Ahmedabad and Surat in Gujarat, Thane in Maharashtra, Hyderabad in Telangana and Chennai in Tamil Nadu.

The teams will focus on complaints about the implementation of lockdown measures as per guidelines, check the supply of essential commodities, measures to ensure social distancing, the preparedness of health infrastructure, the safety of health professionals and conditions of the relief camps for workers and the poor.

In West Bengal, central teams were allowed to visit the containment zones after a warning by Union home secretary Ajay Bhalla. The teams had complained to the home ministry that local administration was not cooperating with them.

Congress leader Ahmed Patel had said a Central team should also be sent to Gujarat and the exercise should not be limited to select states.

