Home / India News / Kharif season MSPs at 1.5 times 'all-India weighted average cost of production'
india news

Kharif season MSPs at 1.5 times 'all-India weighted average cost of production'

The highest absolute increase in MSP over the previous year has been recommended for sesamum ( 523 per quintal), moong ( 480 per quintal) and sunflower seed ( 385 per quintal), Jaideep Bhatnagar, director, Press Information Bureau, tweeted.
The Centre on Wednesday approved the minimum support prices for the Kharif marketing season 2022-23
The Centre on Wednesday approved the minimum support prices for the Kharif marketing season 2022-23
Published on Jun 08, 2022 04:38 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT News Desk | Edited by Aryan Prakash

The Centre on Wednesday approved the minimum support prices for the Kharif marketing season 2022-23, stating that the rates are at least 1.5 times of the weighed average cost of production. 

"In today's cabinet meeting, MSP of 14 kharif crops was approved," Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur told reporters.

The MSP of common grade variety of paddy has been increased to 2,040 per quintal for the 2022-23 crop year from 1,940 in the previous year.

The support price of 'A' grade variety of paddy has been hiked to 2,060 per quintal from 1,960.

Paddy is the main kharif crop, the sowing of which has already begun. The Met department has projected normal monsoon for the June-September period.

The minister also highlighted several programmes launched during the last eight years by the Modi government to boost farmers' income and ensure comprehensive growth of the farm sector.

(With PTI inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
kharif crop
kharif crop
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, June 09, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out