Home / India News / Centre seeks migrants’ list in 1 hour after Uddhav Thackeray says not enough trains

Centre seeks migrants’ list in 1 hour after Uddhav Thackeray says not enough trains

Railways minister Piyush Goyal informed that the Railways will operate 125 special Shramik trains. He had asked Thackeray to share the list of migrants with their relevant details.

May 24, 2020
Edited by Sabir Hussain
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sabir Hussain
Hindustan Times, New Delhi

Goyal in another tweet said he hoped for Maharashtra’s cooperation for the benefit of migrant labourers. (ANI)
         

Railways minister Piyush Goyal, on Sunday sought details of migrants registered with the Maharashtra government within an hour so that the railways can run 125 special trains from Monday as planned.

In a tweet where he tagged Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, Goyal regretted that the Maharashtra government could not give the list even after an hour’s deadline.

“Sadly, it has been 1.5 hours but Maharashtra Govt. has been unable to give required information about tomorrow’s planned 125 trains to GM of Central Railway. Planning takes time & we do not want train to stand empty at the stations, so it’s impossible to plan without full details,” Goyal tweeted late evening.

Goyal informed that the Railways will operate 125 special Shramik trains. He had asked Thackeray to share the list of migrants with their relevant details like - originating and destination stations, the number of migrants travelling, medical certificates with the Centre within an hour

The Centre has come under fire after the lockdown two-month lockdown triggered a mass migration of workers, many of them on foot and bicycles.

Goyal in another tweet said he hoped for Maharashtra’s cooperation for the benefit of migrant labourers.

“I hope that the Government of Maharashtra will fully cooperate in the efforts made for the benefit of migrant labourers,” Goyal said.

Thackeray had earlier criticised the Centre for not providing enough trains for the migrants to return home despite several requests. He also said the state was yet to receive Centre’s share of the train ticket cost.

