Centre steps up Covid-19 vigil, Maharashtra reports over 80 new cases | Top updates

As Covid-19 cases witnessed a gradual uptick in India, the Union Minister of State for Health and AYUSH (Independent Charge), Prataprao Jadhav, on Friday assured that the Centre is fully prepared to handle any situation that may arise. Mizoram reported Covid-19 cases for the first time in seven months.(HT Photo)

"We've reviewed the infrastructure built during the earlier Covid waves, such as oxygen plants and ICU beds, and have already begun preparations. Our health systems are well-equipped and ready to handle any situation that may arise in response to Covid," he said.

The sudden rise in Covid cases prompted the government to boost surveillance, reinforce health protocols, and urge vulnerable populations to stay up to date with vaccinations.

"Both our Central Health Department and the AYUSH Ministry are fully alert and closely monitoring the situation across all states. We have spoken with the respective Health and AYUSH Secretaries, as well as other concerned ministers," Jadhav told the ANI news agency.

Meanwhile, in the US, the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has flagged a new variant, NB.1.8.1, which led to a spike in hospitalisations in China before being detected in the US. Mississippi, in particular, has seen a sharp rise in cases.

Covid-19: Here are some top updates