 Centre suspends IRS officer who criticised Sitharaman | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / India News / Centre suspends IRS officer who criticised Sitharaman

Centre suspends IRS officer who criticised Sitharaman

ByDivya Chandrababu, Chennai
Jan 31, 2024 08:52 AM IST

It was over the controversy over ED issuing summons to two Dalit farmers in Tamil Nadu (which it later closed); the suspended IRS officer had written to President Droupadi Murmu on January 2 calling for Sitharaman to be sacked

Indian Revenue Services (IRS) officer B Balamurugan who accused Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman of turning the Enforcement Directorate (ED) into a political instrument of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was on January 29 suspended by the Union government.

IRS officer B Balamurugan who accused Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman of turning the ED into a political instrument of the BJP. (PTI)
IRS officer B Balamurugan who accused Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman of turning the ED into a political instrument of the BJP. (PTI)

A suspension order from the Union ministry of finance said that “disciplinary proceedings are contemplated” against Balamurugan who holds the rank of deputy commissioner, Goods and Service Tax (GST) in Chennai. The order, a copy of which HT has seen, did not cite any other reason. And the suspended IRS officer is set to retire on January 31.

HT has launched it's new Cricket page. Click here to know more!

It was over the controversy over ED issuing summons to two Dalit farmers in Tamil Nadu (which it later closed); the suspended IRS officer had written to President Droupadi Murmu on January 2 calling for Sitharaman to be sacked. The two farmers aged 72 and 67 had accused a local BJP leader of trying to illegally grab their land. “The above incident shows how the Enforcement Directorate has become an extended arm of the BJP,” he said in his letter. “In fact, the finance minister Nirmala Sitaraman, after taking over the charge, has successfully converted the Enforcement Directorate into BJP Policy Enforcement Directorate,” he said in the letter to the President.

ED had issued the summons to the farmers last July which resurfaced on social media earlier this month triggering a controversy since their caste was mentioned in the summons and ECIR (Enforcement Case Information Report), which is equivalent to a first information report (FIR).

On January 4, HT reported that ED officials said that the case against farmer S Kannaiyan and S Krishnan was closed, as the predicate offence based on which the probe began was already. The federal agency had no intention of harassing the farmers, they had said.

“I’m also a Dalit. I knew the difficulties of the farmers,” the suspended IRS officer told HT. Following this incident, when central government offices were closed for half a day for the Ram temple consecration in Uttar Pradesh’s Ayodhya on January 22, he had written to Sitharaman and the Union revenue secretary that he wished to work. “Only our office in Chennai was functioning for me to work. This irritated them more. Obviously because of these two incidents, I’m suspended. They want to teach me a lesson.”

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now! Get India News and Bihar Politics Live along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Divya Chandrababu

    Divya Chandrababu is an award-winning political and human rights journalist based in Chennai, India. Divya is presently Assistant Editor of the Hindustan Times where she covers Tamil Nadu & Puducherry. She started her career as a broadcast journalist at NDTV-Hindu where she anchored and wrote prime time news bulletins. Later, she covered politics, development, mental health, child and disability rights for The Times of India. Divya has been a journalism fellow for several programs including the Asia Journalism Fellowship at Singapore and the KAS Media Asia- The Caravan for narrative journalism. Divya has a master's in politics and international studies from the University of Warwick, UK. As an independent journalist Divya has written for Indian and foreign publications on domestic and international affairs.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, January 31, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On