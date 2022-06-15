Home / India News / Centre to prioritise 'Agniveers' for jobs in paramilitary forces, Assam Rifles
Centre to prioritise 'Agniveers' for jobs in paramilitary forces, Assam Rifles

  • This year, the armed forces will recruit 46,000 Agniveers in the age group of 17-and-a-half and 21 years.
Union home minister Amit Shah.
Published on Jun 15, 2022 08:38 AM IST
ByHT News Desk

Union home minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said that the soldiers recruited in the defence services under a new short-term recruitment policy called 'Agnipath' will be given priority for jobs in paramilitary and Assam Rifles after they complete four years under the scheme. The new recruitment scheme provides an opportunity for Indian youth to serve in the regular cadre of the Armed Forces for a period of four years.

“'Agnipath Yojana' is a visionary and welcome decision of @narendramodi ji for the bright future of youth,” the office of Union home minister tweeted.

“In this context, today the ministry of home affairs has decided to give priority to Agniveers who have completed 4 years under this scheme in the recruitment of CAPFs and Assam Rifles,” it added.

Agnipath will govern the recruitment of personnel below officer rank (PBOR) in the three services, according to the ministry of defence. The recruits, to be known as Agniveers, will form a distinct rank in the three services, and will also wear a distinct insignia as part of their uniform.

Shah said that the home ministry's decision will help the youth trained under ‘Agnipath’ contribute to the “service and security of the country even further,” adding that detailed planning and work on this decision has started.

The scheme has received mixed response as some veterans have cautioned that it could adversely affect the morale and capabilities of the armed forces. Military affairs expert Lieutenant General Vinod Bhatia (retd) said that a pilot project should have been launched before the implementation of the scheme to assess its effectiveness.

“A veteran’s view -- as received. Anyone under the delusion that an ‘intern’ on a 4 yr tour of duty will match up to the Himalayan challenges & place ‘Izzat’ of the paltan before life & limb is clearly hallucinating. If you think pension is expensive- try defeat,” Bhatia tweeted.

amit shah
