e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 19, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Centre transfers Rs 36,659 crore to 16 crore needy during Covid-19 lockdown

Centre transfers Rs 36,659 crore to 16 crore needy during Covid-19 lockdown

The direct benefit transfer (DBT) ensures cash benefit directly credited into the account of the beneficiary, eliminates leakage and improves efficiency. The bank transfer was undertaken through the Public Financial Management System (PFMS) by the Controller General of Accounts (CGA) office, an arm of the finance ministry.

india Updated: Apr 19, 2020 18:05 IST
Rajeev Jayaswal
Rajeev Jayaswal
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
During the Covid-19 outbreak, several state governments such as Uttar Pradesh (UP), Bihar, Madhya Pradesh (MP), Tripura, Maharashtra, Jammu and Kashmir (J&K), Andhra Pradesh (AP) used DBT to transfer cash in the bank accounts of the beneficiaries.
During the Covid-19 outbreak, several state governments such as Uttar Pradesh (UP), Bihar, Madhya Pradesh (MP), Tripura, Maharashtra, Jammu and Kashmir (J&K), Andhra Pradesh (AP) used DBT to transfer cash in the bank accounts of the beneficiaries.(YOGENDRA KUMAR/HT PHOTO.)
         

The Union government has transferred Rs 36,659 crore directly in the bank accounts of more than 16 crore poor farmers, labourers and other underprivileged people between March 24 and April 17 to provide relief during the ongoing nation-wide lockdown, the finance ministry said in a statement.

The direct benefit transfer (DBT) ensures cash benefit directly credited into the account of the beneficiary, eliminates leakage and improves efficiency, it said on Sunday. The bank transfer was undertaken through the Public Financial Management System (PFMS) by the Controller General of Accounts (CGA) office, an arm of the finance ministry.

According to the statement, the government disbursed Rs 17,733.53 crore to 8.43 crore farmers under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) and Rs 5,406.09 crore to 1.55 crore rural workers under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Program (MGNREGA).

The amount transferred also includes benefits under the state government schemes worth Rs 9,717 crore involving 4.59 crore beneficiaries, the statement said.

The government has transferred Rs 500 in each of 19.86 crore women account holders of Jan Dhan accounts up to till April 13, resulting in disbursement of Rs 9,930 crore, data issued by the department of financial services (DFS), an arm of the finance ministry, said.

During the Covid-19 outbreak, several state governments such as Uttar Pradesh (UP), Bihar, Madhya Pradesh (MP), Tripura, Maharashtra, Jammu and Kashmir (J&K), Andhra Pradesh (AP) used DBT to transfer cash in the bank accounts of the beneficiaries.

“Through 180 welfare schemes, the state governments using PFMS have disbursed to 4,59,03,908 beneficiaries, an amount of Rs. 9,217.22 crore between March 24, 2020 till April 17, 2020,” the statement said.

tags
top news
PM Modi says Covid-19 does not see race, religion, colour, caste and creed
PM Modi says Covid-19 does not see race, religion, colour, caste and creed
LIVE: Covid-19 infects 15,712 people in India, death toll at 507
LIVE: Covid-19 infects 15,712 people in India, death toll at 507
Rectify deficiencies: India to Pak on collapse of Kartarpur gurdwara domes
Rectify deficiencies: India to Pak on collapse of Kartarpur gurdwara domes
‘Where’s your dignity now?’: Prashant Kishor asks Nitish Kumar on Kota row
‘Where’s your dignity now?’: Prashant Kishor asks Nitish Kumar on Kota row
Army to manage India’s largest Covid-19 quarantine centre in Delhi
Army to manage India’s largest Covid-19 quarantine centre in Delhi
From a Twitter handle, the story of Pakistan’s new terror group for Kashmir
From a Twitter handle, the story of Pakistan’s new terror group for Kashmir
‘Had no choice but to pick me’: Yuvraj reveals player Dhoni really backed
‘Had no choice but to pick me’: Yuvraj reveals player Dhoni really backed
Covid-19 | ‘If they were knowingly responsible...’: Trump warns China of consequences
Covid-19 | ‘If they were knowingly responsible...’: Trump warns China of consequences
trending topics
Covid-19 hotspotCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 State-Wise CasesCoronavirus cases in IndiaDharavi COVID-19 CasesCovid-19PM ModiCovid-19 LockdownCovid-19 updateManipur Covid-19 lockdown

don't miss

latest news

India news