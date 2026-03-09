Centre vs Mamata Banerjee: Response sought from TMC govt on President Murmu's Bengal visit row

The political slugfest over President Droupadi Murmu’s West Bengal visit escalated on Sunday, with the Union home ministry seeking a report from the state government over the alleged protocol breach, Prime Minister Narendra Modi sharpening his attack on the Trinamool Congress (TMC), and chief minister Mamata Banerjee hitting back. After the PM Modi's jibe, Mamata Banerjee hit back, accusing the Prime Minister of insulting India’s constitutional head. (ANI/PTI)

In a letter to West Bengal Chief Secretary Nandini Chakravorty, Union home secretary Govind Mohan sought a response by 5pm on Sunday regarding alleged violations of the “Blue Book” rules during the President’s Saturday visit to a tribal event in north Bengal.

The “Blue Book” is a confidential document that outlines security and protocol rules for the President, vice-president, the Prime Minister, and their families.

“The home secretary has sought a response on the absence of the CM, the chief secretary and the director general of police to receive the President, which is a serious violation of the Blue Book rules. The Centre has taken note of the fact that only the Siliguri mayor was present to receive her,” said an officer in Delhi aware of the details. It was not immediately clear if the TMC government submitted a reply.

In Delhi, Modi stepped up his attack on the Bengal government, accusing it of disrespecting the President. “This is not only an insult to the President but also an insult to the Constitution of the country and the great traditions of democracy. It is an insult to a personality who has achieved great heights through a life of struggle,” he said during the inauguration of multiple infrastructure projects worth ₹33,500 crore.

Banerjee hit back, accusing the Prime Minister of insulting India’s constitutional head. At a sit-in protest in Kolkata over the SIR exercise, she held up a photograph showing Modi seated while the President stood next to him.

“The picture shows that the PM is seated when the President is standing. We never do that. It is the BJP which carries the culture of insulting the President, not us,” she claimed, displaying the photograph as “evidence”. The photo was of a March 2024 event when President Murmu awarded LK Advani the Bharat Ratna at his New Delhi residence, according to news agency PTI.

On Saturday, Murmu expressed disappointment over the venue change of the 9th International Santhal Conference, questioned the development of tribal people in the state, and reproached Banerjee over her absence in a rare rebuke of an elected government by the constitutional head.

Her remarks triggered a bitter face-off, with Modi accusing the TMC of “crossing all limits” and insulting the President, while chief minister Mamata Banerjee claimed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was using the country’s highest office to malign the state and questioned the President’s “silence” on alleged atrocities against tribals in BJP-ruled states.

There was no let-up in the political war of words on Sunday.

Modi said the people would not forgive the TMC for its actions, which he said were rooted in dirty politics and arrogance. “President Murmu ji visited Bengal to attend a significant celebration honouring the Santal tribal tradition. However, the TMC chose to boycott this sacred and important event,” he said.

He added: “Neither the nation, nor the tribal society, nor the women’s power (Nari Shakti) of this country will ever forgive them.”

Banerjee maintained that the state administration was not involved in organising the event.

“The programme wasn’t organised by the state, it was arranged by a private organisation. The state had sent a letter stating that the private body lacks the capability of organising such an event. They did not involve us,” she said.

The event was organised by the International Santhal Council, a private organisation, HT reported on Saturday. There was no immediate response from the organisers to the controversy.

Despite the input that the organisers were incapable, it was the choice of the President to accept that invitation, the chief minster said. “How can we be made responsible for the allegation that people did not turn up at the event? The responsibility lies with the organisation which planned it. They never asked us to send our people to the venue, except for providing us with information about the function,” Banerjee said.

The event was originally scheduled to be held at Bidhannagar in Phansidewa block but was moved about 25 km away to Gosainpur near Siliguri, with Murmu saying that the change in venue limited participation. People aware of the matter told HT on Saturday that the change was made due to security protocol.

Defending her stand that no protocol was breached, the chief minister said Siliguri mayor Goutam Deb was present to receive Murmu at Bagdogra.

“I am sitting in a dharna and fighting to protect people’s rights. How can I leave? I wasn’t even aware of your arrival before this dharna. We are fighting for all, irrespective of their religion or any other identity. This is my priority since it involves thwarting people’s fundamental rights,” Banerjee said.

(With PTI inputs)