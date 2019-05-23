Centre ‘wilfully misled’ SC in Rafale case: Petitioners

Petitioners demanding a review of the Supreme Court’s December verdict ruling out a court-monitored probe into the Rs59,000 crore Rafale jet fighter deal have once again accused the Centre of “wilfully and deliberately” misleading the apex court, which they alleged amounted to “wholesale fraud.”

Former Union ministers Yashwant Sinha and Arun Shourie and advocate Prashant Bhushan claimed in their written submissions that the Centre suppressed relevant facts from the court during the hearings in the case.

Based on the Centre’s submissions, SC had on December 14 given a clean chit to the deal with France to procure 36 Rafale fighter jets from French firm Dassault Aviation. A bench headed by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi had on May 10 reserved its verdict on the pleas seeking a review of the December verdict.

First Published: May 23, 2019 00:30 IST