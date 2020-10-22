Centre working for fast development of West Bengal: PM Modi

india

Updated: Oct 22, 2020, 15:42 IST

Central government is continuously working for the fast development of West Bengal, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi adding that under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, houses have been constructed for around 30 lakh poor people.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the people of West Bengal today on the commencement of Durga Puja virtually and said this festival reflects the unity and strength of India.

“We are continuously working for the fast development of the state of West Bengal. Under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, houses have been constructed for around 30 lakh poor people. Over 90 lakh free gas connections given under Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana,” said PM Modi.

“Be it opening bank accounts of 22 crore women under Jan Dhan Yojana, granting governance to women under Mudra Scheme, be it Beti Bachao Beti Padhao campaign, or law against triple talaq, whether it’s free checkup facility during pregnancy for women or nutrition campaign or permanent commission in the Army, constant work is being done to empower the country’s women power,” he added.

In the self-reliant India campaign, the strength of women is very big, PM Modi said.

Speaking about West Bengal, PM Modi said, it was the land of Bengal itself that worked to make “Swadeshi” a resolution in the freedom movement.

“Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore and Bankim Chandra Chatterjee gave the message of the self-reliant farmer and self-reliant life from the land of Bengal itself,” he added.

“Durga Puja of Bengal gives a new glow to the perfection of India, gives new colours and gives new ‘Shringar’. It is the influence of Bengal’s awakening consciousness, Bengal’s spirituality and its historicity,” he said.

PM Modi further stated, the great personalities from the land of Bengal, as and when required, with weapons and scripture, sacrifice and penance have served ‘Maa Bharati’.

“I respectfully salute Ram Krishna Paramhans, Swami Vivekananda, Chaitanya Mahaprabhu, Shri Aurobindo, Baba Loknath, Thakur Anukul Chandra, Maa Anandamayi and various other people like them. Many people might not know that the picture of Goddess Durga as Maa Bharati was also first made in Bengal by Abanindranath Tagore,” said PM Modi.

The people of Bengal have such self-power, due to which they progress in every field and get achievements, said PM Modi.

“People of Bengal have put the country on the path of progress and I believe they will continue to boost the country’s pride in a similar manner. Durga Puja is complete only when we overcome someone’s suffering or help a poor person,” he added.

“The festival of Durga Puja is a festival that reflects the unity and strength of India. It is also a reflection of the traditions and culture that comes from Bengal,” PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister took part in the commencement of Durga Puja celebrations in Kolkata, West Bengal, via video link. He addressed the people of the state, being telecast in every booth of the state’s 294 constituencies, following social distancing norms.

He also spoke in Bengali to wish the people of the State.