Centre working on national database on terrorism: Shah

The Centre is working on creating a national database on bomb blasts, terror funding, fake currency, narcotics, hawala transactions, arms smuggling and terrorism, Union home minister Amit Shah said on Thursday.

The database is being formulated by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in coordination with the National Intelligence Grid (NATGRID) and Intelligence Bureau, he added.

“Any data, if used in silos, is of no use but if it is shared with each other and analysed properly, it will be very helpful,” the Union minister said while addressing the 13th foundation day of NIA here.

There should be a radical change in the method of investigation, Shah said. “Investigation should no longer depend on third-degree methods but on data, information and technology,” he added.

The minister also said that “it has been the endeavor of the government to coordinate sharing of all terrorism-related information with police and agencies of all states, strengthen the anti-terrorism laws, hence empower the anti-terror institutions”.

“The Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act was amended in that direction only. Now, NIA can even declare individuals as terrorists and probe cases in foreign jurisdictions,” Shah said.

The home minister also lauded the NIA for its investigation and conviction rate in terror-related cases in the last 13 years.

“In such a short span (13 years), the NIA has set ‘gold standards’ of conviction in terror cases and has played a major role in achieving Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a terror-free India,” Shah said.

The central agency has established itself as an international agency and has worked hard to probe cases related to terrorism, terror funding and Maoists in just over a decade, he added.

Data shared by NIA showed the agency has a conviction rate of 93.25%, the highest among any police or central agencies. The specialised anti-terror probe agency has registered 400 cases, filed charge sheets in 349 cases and made 2,494 arrests since its inception in 2009 following the 26/11 Mumbai attacks.

Shah also praised the agency for its terror funding probe in Jammu & Kashmir, saying these cases helped in eradicating terrorism in the Valley.

“For the first time in 2018-19, the NIA registered cases which choked funding of terror groups in Jammu & Kashmir. The action taken by NIA has not only blocked the logistics and supply chains of terrorists but also exposed those people who helped terrorists but otherwise lived respectfully in the society,” Shah said.

The NIA has begun taking similar action to check Maoists’ funding and to reduce their network, he added.

Of the 400-odd total cases registered by NIA till date, 105 are related to terror funding in various parts of the country. Charge sheets in 94 of these cases have been filed, data shared with the agency showed.

Describing terrorism as the biggest form of human rights violation, Shah said: “I have some differences with human rights organisations. Whenever there is an anti-terror action, some human rights groups come forward to raise the issue. But I strongly believe that there cannot be a bigger human rights violation than terrorism. Action against terrorism cannot be contradictory to human rights. It is absolutely necessary to root out terrorism to protect human rights”.

The minister asked NIA to guide and assist anti-terror probe agencies and units across states and Union territories.