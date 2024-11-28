Chair’s rulings require deference, can’t cause differences: Dhankhar

Amid major disruptions and protests over the Opposition’s demand for a debate on the indictment of Adani Group chief Gautam Adani and others in a New York court, Rajya Sabha chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar have told lawmakers on Wednesday that a ruling of the chair requires deference and not be the cause of differences. Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar conducts the proceedings of the House during the Winter Session of Parliament in New Delhi on Wednesday. (ANI)

“As I have reiterated on several occasions, I thought it wise to bestow focused attention given the situation that we are entering the last quarter of the century of adoption of the Constitution of India. We had the great occasion to celebrate it yesterday. And therefore I emphasize that this House, the House of elders, the Upper House, the Council of States needs to reflect and follow well-established traditions that a ruling of the chair requires deference and not cause of differences,” Dhankhar said.

His reference was to November 26 marking the 75th anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution.

The chair’s observations came before both Houses of Parliament were adjourned early amid Opposition’s protests demanding a debate on the Adani issue. In the Rajya Sabha, the Opposition continued to press for an adjournment motion to discuss the latest charges against the Adani Group even as Dhankhar gave his ruling, rejecting the notices for motions.

“I have in detail given out as to why in this situations the notices are not being accepted. As a matter of fact, I took the House in confidence in making the House aware that if you look at the journey of this house with reference to Rule 267 even for last 30 years where we have had various political dispensations in authority, in governance the number was never beyond single digit. And the background every time reflected a consensual approach, a dialogue between the parties,” Dhankhar said.

The last adjournment motion was accepted in the winter session of 2016 when the Houses wanted to discuss the government’s demonetization of ₹1000 and 500 currency notes.

“Keeping everything in mind while not being able to lend my concurrence to these notices, I would appeal to the Members of this House, this being a historic day of the very first day of the fourth quarter of the century of adoption of the Indian Constitution, let us raise the productivity bar, let us generate an atmosphere that we exemplify by discussion, dialogue, deliberations and adherence to rules,” he said.

Dhankhar also urged the members of the House to foster an atmosphere of discussion, dialogue, and adherence to rules.