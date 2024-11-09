Chandrababu Naidu launches seaplane services from Vijayawada to Srisailam

Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu launched seaplane demo flight operations on Saturday from Prakasam Barrage in Vijayawada to Srisailam, news agency PTI reported. A trial run of seaplane service from Vijayawada to Srisailam at Prakasam Barrage, in Vijayawada on Saturday. (ANI)

Naidu described the state government's push for water-borne aviation as an opportunity to boost economic opportunities and generate employment.

“This is a new experiment (seaplane demo flight). I am very happy. If anything new happens in the country, it should happen in Amaravati. We are going ahead with that motto,” said Naidu. He added that the state government remains focused on promoting tourism and has granted industry status to the sector.

Naidu also credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for promoting seaplane operations in the southern state and said the initiative will position Andhra Pradesh at the forefront of India's water-based aviation sector.

Ram Mohan Naidu described the launch as a new chapter in the state and said it will change the future of the state and India. He explained that similar initiatives earlier were stalled due to the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic and other constraints.

"Today as a demo route we are doing it from Prakasam Barrage, which is right behind me, to Srisailam Barrage, where if you go by road it takes you eight hours, but this will take you 45 to 50 minutes. We want to connect it to the common man. We are thinking of starting operations in February or March," the Union Minister said.

Ram Mohan Naidu and others accompanied the chief minister during the maiden seaplane trial run from Vijayawada to Srisailam in Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao District (NTR) districts.

In June this year, the civil aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) revised guidelines to streamline infrastructure procedures, pilot training requirements, and regulatory compliances related to seaplane services in India.

(With agency inputs)