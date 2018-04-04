Chandrababu Naidu meets Kejriwal amid attempts to garner support for no-confidence vote

Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday met his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal amid attempts by him to garner support for the no-confidence motion moved by his party TDP against the Centre.

No immediate details were available about what transpired between the two leaders in the meeting in Delhi.

However, it is believed that Naidu discussed the issue of Special Category Status (SCS), promised under the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014, and the Centre’s “injustice” toward his state.

Last month, the Telugu Desam Party had pulled out of the NDA after the Centre expressed its inability to grant SCS to Andhra Pradesh. It also moved a no-confidence motion against the Narendra Modi government over the issue.

Naidu is also believed to have asked for the AAP’s support for the no-confidence motion against the Centre. The AAP has four MPs in Lok Sabha.

The AP CM, who arrived in Delhi on Tuesday, has met leaders from different political parties to further his cause.

On Tuesday, Naidu met leaders from the Congress, Samajwadi Party, Bahujan Samaj Party, AIADMK, DMK and Shiv Sena. He also met Congress leader Veerappa Moily, NCP president Sharad Pawar and Harsimrat Kaur Badal of the Shimonani Akali Dal.

The meetings were aimed at garnering support for the no-confidence motion against the NDA government.

Naidu also met National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah, Sudip Bandyopadhyay (TMC), D Raja (CPI), V Maitreyan (AIADMK), Anupriya Patel (Apna Dal) and Ram Gopal Yadav (Samajwadi Party).