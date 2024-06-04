 Chandrababu Naidu: What the next 5 years hold for key leaders | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Jun 04, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Chandrababu Naidu: What the next 5 years hold for key leaders

ByPrashant Jha
Jun 04, 2024 09:11 PM IST

Naidu, who has won a massive majority in the state assembly elections, will take over as the state CM

Chandrababu Naidu is fond of reminding his interlocutors that he is among the country’s senior-most leaders, for he was a chief minister in the mid-1990s, much before Narendra Modi. In those years, Naidu, 74, feted for his innovative governance of Andhra Pradesh, was also among the most important players in national politics as an architect of the United Front governments and subsequently as a key pillar of support for the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government. Indeed, Naidu’s defeat in Andhra Pradesh elections in the 2004 elections — and the accompanying triumph of the Congress in the state; the party won 37 of the 42 Lok Sabha seats — was among the key reasons that Vajpayee’s government couldn’t return to power in Delhi.

Telugu Desam Party chief Chandrababu Naidu (File Photo)
Telugu Desam Party chief Chandrababu Naidu (File Photo)

Two decades later, the key to the formation of another NDA government, this time led by Modi, is once again in the hands of Chandrababu Naidu, who has traversed the journey of being a Modi ally in 2014 to adversary after 2018 to ally once again this year. All indications so far suggest that the TDP-BJP alliance will stay. Naidu, who has won a massive majority in the state assembly elections, will take over as the state CM. And he will offer Modi support at the Centre.

Witness the final chapter of the Lok Sabha Elections unfold on HT with live vote count and results. Explore now! Explore now!

But the question is the terms of the support. Naidu can be expected to extract his pound of flesh, be it in terms of ministerial positions or financial support for Andhra Pradesh or some form of political support for the transition to his son’s leadership of TDP. Irrespective of the fresh terms of engagement between TDP and BJP, Naidu’s relevance — he is also being wooed by the Congress to shift to the INDIA bloc — shows why in Indian politics, it is never wise to write off any politician and definitely not a politician who has shaped his state and shaped central politics in some way or the other for three decades.

Get World Cup ready with Crick-it! From live scores to match stats, catch all the action here. Explore now!

See more

Get Current Updates on India News, Elections Result, Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 Live, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / India News / Chandrababu Naidu: What the next 5 years hold for key leaders
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, June 04, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
Advertisement