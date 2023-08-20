News / India News / Chandrayaan-3's Vikram Lander completes final de-boosting. Next step moon

Chandrayaan-3's Vikram Lander completes final de-boosting. Next step moon

ByShobhit Gupta
Aug 20, 2023 02:31 AM IST

The lander has placed itself in an orbit where the closest point to the moon is 25 km and the farthest is 134 km.

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Sunday announced that the second and final de-boosting operation of Lunar mission Chandrayaan-3's Vikram Lander has successfully completed.

The second and final deboosting operation has successfully reduced the LM orbit to 25 km x 134 km. (Twitter/ ISRO)
It is from this point that the lunar module will attempt a soft-landing in the south polar region of the moon on August 23, ISRO said.

The development comes a day after the Lander Module comprising the lander (Vikram) and the rover (Pragyan) successfully underwent a deboosting operation that reduced its orbit to 113 km x 157 km.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), ISRO said, “The second and final deboosting operation has successfully reduced the LM orbit to 25 km x 134 km. The module would undergo internal checks and await the sun-rise at the designated landing site. The powered descent is expected to commence on August 23, 2023, around 1745 Hrs. IST.”

On Thursday, the lander module separated from the propulsion module that had carried it all the way from Earth. The propulsion module will now continue orbiting Earth for months or even years, and study its atmosphere and measure the polarisation of light from clouds. Following the detachment, the lander shared its first images of the Moon.

Deboosting is the process of slowing down to position itself in an orbit where the orbit's closest point to the Moon (Perilune) is 30 km and the farthest point (the Apolune) is 100 km.

Meanwhile, Dr Apathukatha Sivathanu Pillai, former Chief Controller (R&D) of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), on Saturday expressed confidence in India's ambitious mission success and said that the mission will be successful.

"Now nearing 100 km orbit, it came to 30 km and then started descending to the moon. It will be 100 per cent successful," Pillai told ANI.

Chandrayaan-3 mission's main objective is to perform experiments on the lunar surface for one lunar day or 14 Earth days.

